Indian dance crew rejected years ago — returns on 'AGT' with moves so wild, you’ll wonder if they have bones

Unreal’s jaw-dropping 'AGT' performance sealed their spot with the last Golden Buzzer of Season 20

'AGT' season 20 is a milestone season for many reasons. It's not only the year of more bold and more dangerous acts, but also about great comebacks. After Jessica Sanchez and Austin Brown, 'AGT' viewers saw another great comeback act during episode 8 auditions on July 29. Unreal Crew, an all-boys dance and contortionist group from India, landed on the walked on the stage dressed in all white and black attire with eerie-looking bats and spiders designed on it. Their faces also portrayed a scary theme with a black and white painted skeleton structure.

They kicked off the act with a spine-tingling routine while haunting, bone-cracking music played in the background. They also showcased precise body twists and perfect coordination in all their moves. In one of the segments, they also included Bollywood song bites, making the act more intriguing. As they wrapped up the performance, host Terry Crews said, "That was one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen." Simon Cowell also praised the act and told the contestants, "Slightly speechless if I’m being honest with you. I just thought it was so creative, brilliant, scary, and I can tell how much work you must have put into this, because this doesn’t happen overnight."

A screenshot of the Unreal crew performing on the 'AGT' stage (Image Source: YouTube | AGT)

While Sofia Vergara noted, "Perfect audition. Your personalities, the effort you put into your clothing, and the moves are incredible. I’ve never seen anything like it. It was one of the best shows we’ve seen this season." Not many know that the crew had also performed on the stage before in season 17, but could not make it past the judges' cut round, as reported by TV Line. But this time they came with more preparation, and it showed.

A screenshot of Unreal Crew performing on the 'AGT' stage (Image Source: YouTube | AGT)

The crew didn't only receive a standing ovation but also and bagged the last Golden Buzzer of the season from judge Howie Mandel, who said, "We see dance crews, we see contortions, but to put it all together and to show us something in a way we’ve never seen before — and even the fact that you have an interpreter doing nothing is also amazing -— you deserve everything, you deserve to be on the show, you deserve…to be taken all the way!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unreal Crew 🇮🇳 (@unreal.crew)

Fans, who were floored by the performance, flooded the YouTube section with praise for the dancers. Impressed with the act, a long-term viewer of the fan said, "This is one of the best acts I've ever seen in my 78 years of life." Agreeing to the sentiment, another viewer of the show wrote, "Safe to say Howie has the best Golden Buzzers." While many wondered if the performance deserved a Golden Buzzer, a YouTube user said, "1000% Golden Buzzer worthy! The choreography, the movements, the skill, it’s all there!" Meanwhile, another YouTube user chimed in, "Finally a golden buzzer act that doesn't have a super sad back story… just hard work!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unreal Crew 🇮🇳 (@unreal.crew)

As reported by NBC, ahead of the audition, one of the dance members shared how their journey began. "When we were young, we used to watch Bollywood dancing on TV and used to copy it. So that was our beginning," one of the dancers told the judges. He added, "In the beginning, it was very difficult for us… because we had no support from our parents… they prefer us to study and [become doctors]. But we choose to become dancers. Everybody has their dreams... AGT is a place where dreams can be realized."