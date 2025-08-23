Formerly homeless singer shares how ‘AGT’ helped him give his son a brighter future and a better home

"I’m going to be able to raise my son in a house, have comfort, and that he’ll never have to sleep in a bathroom,” the contestant said.

Jourdan Blue went from the streets to stages after his rocking audition on ‘AGT.’ The singer, who sustained his living by performing on the streets, earned a well-deserved Golden Buzzer from Howie Mandel. Despite appearing on the talent show only once, Blue’s powerful performance instantly created more opportunities and a fandom of his own. Last month, he sold out a ticketed show at The Sanctuary in Biloxi. The show included a meet-and-greet with fans, autograph signing, and, of course, his performance. Blue called it a “huge accomplishment” for him, as per The Parade. He even earned an acknowledgement from Alex Warren after performing his song ‘Ordinary’ in one of his livestreams.

“I sang ‘Ordinary,’ and he commented, ‘You know what? This is your song now. You can have it. It’s not even mine. Just take it,’” Blue told the outlet. The latter couldn’t believe that someone so recognized in the music industry acknowledged his work. Blue went on to win a trip to Cabo from TikTok for being among the top musicians on the app. Given the opportunities that poured on the contestant, he will forever be thankful to the ‘AGT’ stage for kick-starting it all. Blue described the feeling of being recognized on the show as a “full-circle moment” because he grew up watching it.

“Me and my mom would watch American Idol, America’s Got Talent, X-Factor, all of those. She was a really big fan of it, and I really enjoyed it as well,” he revealed. Although he didn’t start his music career at a young age, he did sing in front of people whenever he could. “I would always sing in my room, or in my shower, or in the car, or whatever. And imagine that I was on the stage and getting the Golden Buzzer, or trying to. So, it was really cool,” he added. Besides being a musician, Blue’s also a father. So, the success means more, as it allows him to give his girlfriend and their son, Jax, a better life.

He admitted that there was no way he would have been a street performer forever. Realistically, he had to find a way towards something permanent and secure. That’s when ‘AGT’ came into his life as a blessing. “I want more experiences, and I want not to have to worry about ever being back on that street,” Blue insisted. “I want to know that I’m going to be able to raise my son in a house, have comfort, and that he’ll never have to sleep in a bathroom,” he added. That’s a personal life goal that Blue seems to have achieved, but his dream doesn’t end here.

With eyes full of hope, the singer wishes to create a positive impact on the world. He admitted that it’s a “vague statement” but promised to break the “endless cycle” that most people are stuck on. “It’s like we’re not here to be slaves of our own devices. It’s like, let’s live a little bit! Taking this leap and this risk, ultimately, to do AGT is something that has paid off tenfold for me already,” he explained. Blue admitted that he wants to inspire people through his journey from rags to riches.