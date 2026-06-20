Is ‘Sugar’ renewed for Season 3? Here’s what we know about Colin Farrell’s sci-fi mystery’s future

As ‘Sugar’ returns with a new case and bigger stakes, here's the latest update on whether Apple TV+ plans to bring the sci-fi detective drama back.

Apple TV+’s ‘Sugar’ pulled off something that very few shows manage these days: it genuinely surprised viewers. When the series debuted in 2024, it looked like a stylish detective drama led by Colin Farrell. Audiences were introduced to John Sugar, a private investigator working his way through a missing-person case in Los Angeles. Everything seemed fairly straightforward until the show dropped a bombshell near the end of its first season and revealed that Sugar was actually an alien. Now, nearly two years later, ‘Sugar’ is finally back with its second season, which premiered on June 19. As new episodes arrive weekly, many fans are already wondering whether the story will continue beyond its latest chapter. At the moment, Apple TV+ has not announced a third season.

A still of Colin Farrell as a private detective John Sugar from 'Sugar' (Image Source: Apple TV+ | Sugar)

While that may disappoint viewers eager for more, it is far too early to view the lack of news as a warning sign. Season 2 has only just started, with the finale not arriving until August 7. Streaming platforms often wait until they have enough audience data before deciding whether to continue a series. In fact, the show's history suggests patience may be required. The first season premiered on April 5, 2024, and wrapped up its run on May 17. But, Apple TV+ did not confirm a second season immediately. Instead, the renewal arrived in October 2024, roughly five months after the finale aired. Because of that timeline, a similar situation could play out again. Apple may wait until the entire second season has finished releasing before making any decisions public. If that happens, fans may not hear anything about Season 3 until later this year or even beyond.

A still from the sci-fi drama series 'Sugar' (Image Source: Instagram | @appletv)

Of course, renewal is only one part of the equation. Even if Apple TV+ decides to continue the series, production schedules can stretch timelines considerably. There was roughly a two-year gap between the releases of Seasons 1 and 2. Should a third installment receive approval, viewers may need to settle in for another lengthy wait before seeing new episodes arrive on their screens. Meanwhile, Season 2 sends John Sugar into another complicated investigation. This time, he becomes involved in a case centered on a rising boxer whose older brother has disappeared. At the same time, Sugar remains focused on a personal mission: locating his missing sister. According to Apple's description of the new season, “As the investigation expands into a citywide conspiracy with sinister intentions, Sugar must reckon with himself to answer the question — how far will he go to do what’s right?”

A still of Colin Farrell as a private detective John Sugar from 'Sugar' (Image Source: Apple TV+ | Sugar)

Several new faces join the cast this year as well. Jin Ha, Raymond Lee, Tony Dalton, Laura Donnelly, and Sasha Calle are among the newcomers. Shea Whigham appears as a special guest star. Behind the camera, creator Mark Protosevich remains involved with the series. Season 2 is overseen by showrunner Sam Catlin, who also serves as an executive producer. The executive producing team additionally includes Audrey Chon, Simon Kinberg, Colin Farrell, Scott Greenberg, and Chip Vucelich. For now, though, the future of the show remains undecided.