Colin Farrell’s ‘Sugar’ finally releases Season 2 trailer and tech-noir show is releasing sooner we expected

Farrell plays the titular character of John Sugar, a private eye who works in the seedy underbelly of a neo-noir Los Angeles.

This story contains spoilers from 'Sugar' Season 1.

Apple TV+ recently released the first trailer for Season 2 of 'Sugar.' The neo-noir show starring Colin Farrell debuted on the streaming platform in 2024 and was generally praised for its atmospheric portrayal set against the backdrop of Los Angeles. Farrell plays the titular character of John Sugar, a private investigator who cruises around the city in his vintage 1960s-style Corvette, taking on one insidious case after another. As the trailer revealed, Season 2 will find Sugar facing overwhelming odds as he's framed for a case and subsequently chased by the law. The second season will premiere on June 19 and air new episodes weekly, culminating in the season finale on August 7.

Apart from Farrell, 'Sugar' also stars Academy Award nominee Amy Ryan, whose most notable work includes playing Helene in 'Gone Baby Gone.' On the other hand, 'Breaking Bad' star Anna Gunn has a prominent and recurring character in the Apple TV+ series. The remaining cast members include Jin Ha, Raymond Lee, Tony Dalton, Shea Wigham, Laura Donnelly, and Sasha Calle. The official synopsis of the upcoming installment reads, "John Sugar takes on a new missing persons case - searching for the older brother of an up-and-coming local boxer, all the while Sugar continues his search for his beloved missing sister. As the investigation expands into a city-wide conspiracy with sinister intentions, Sugar must reckon with himself to answer the question - how far will he go to do what's right?”

Colin Farrell in a still from 'Sugar' season 2 (Image Source: Apple TV)

'Sugar' was written and created for television by Mark Protosevich, who was previously known as the screenwriter of Will Smith's famous 2007 zombie caper 'I Am Legend.' In addition, Protosevich worked on the script for Chris Hemsworth's 2011 movie 'Thor.' Colin Farrell's character is seemingly in for a surprise as his quest for his missing older brother soon turns out to be more difficult than he had initially expected. Furthermore, his ongoing tiff with local law enforcement means he won't always be able to operate freely. The trailer's final moments feature Donnelly's character asking Sugar where he's from. In response to this, the latter rolls his eyes and quips back, “Can we skip that one?” The moment is designed to serve as a hidden reference to one of the show's most sinister premises.

Shea Whigham in a still from 'Sugar' season 2 (Image Source: Apple TV)

Season 1’s biggest twist revealed that John Sugar is actually an alien. The twist was first revealed on the show's sixth episode of the debut season. Sure, the alien still possesses Colin Farrell's physicality, but underneath the human disguise, he has blue skin and lines running all across his hairless head. It is also believed that John stayed on earth, hoping to find his sister, who is also an alien. Sam Caitlin of 'Reacher' fame is the showrunner of the second season, and also executive produces through his Short Drive Entertainment banner.