‘The Pitt’ Season 3: Nearly the entire cast clocks back in as production begins — except one fan favorite

Production on ‘The Pitt’ Season 3 is underway, but not every familiar face is coming back. Here’s who is returning and who is leaving.

Just two months after ‘The Pitt’ wrapped its second season with a cliffhanger finale, cameras are rolling again on the hit medical drama. HBO Max confirmed on June 16 that work on Season 3 is officially underway. The announcement came through the streamer’s social media accounts, where a short video revealed hospital ID badges belonging to many of the show’s familiar faces. Alongside the clip, HBO Max posted a simple message: “Badging in,” before adding, “Production for Season 3 of #ThePitt has begun.” While the update was brief, it offered a glimpse at which doctors and nurses are returning for another exhausting shift inside Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital. Leading the group once again is Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, played by Noah Wyle.

Badging in.



Production for Season 3 of #ThePitt has begun. pic.twitter.com/2bHkG1aMr3 — HBO Max (@hbomax) June 16, 2026

Joining him are charge nurse Dana Evans (Katherine LaNasa), Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi (Sepideh Moafi), Dr. Cassie McKay (Fiona Dourif), Dr. Frank Langdon (Patrick Ball), Dr. Melissa King (Taylor Dearden), Dr. Trinity Santos (Isa Briones), Dr. Dennis Whitaker (Gerran Howell), and Dr. Victoria Javadi (Shabana Azeez). Fans also spotted two characters whose roles could look a little different when the new season arrives. Night-shift staples Dr. Jack Abbot (Shawn Hatosy) and Dr. Parker Ellis (Ayesha Harris) are also back, and could be joining the daytime crew now that Harris has been upgraded to a series regular for Season 3. Although production has only just started, a few details about the upcoming season have already slipped out. Season 3 is currently scheduled to premiere in early 2027.

Noah Wyle as Dr. 'Robby' Robinavitch in a still from 'The Pitt' Season 2 Episode 9 (Image Source: HBO Max | The Pitt )

Like the previous installments, the story will once again take place over the course of a single day. This time, however, the action will move to a day in November. Producers have not revealed which holiday or festival serves as the backdrop, leaving fans guessing about what major event could bring another flood of patients through the emergency room doors. The timeline also moves forward only a few months from Season 2, which took place during the Fourth of July holiday. That relatively short gap means viewers should not expect big changes in the personal lives of the characters. Instead, the consequences of recent events will likely still be fresh when audiences return. The returning cast list, however, comes with a few notable changes.

Noah Wyle and Sepideh Moafi in a still from 'The Pitt' (Image Source: HBO Max | The Pitt)

While Moafi is returning as Dr. Baran, the actress has already revealed that viewers should not expect to see her when the season opens. Her absence from the premiere means the show will likely explain where she is during those opening hours. Meanwhile, Azeez recently shared that Victoria’s professional path is changing. After completing her emergency medicine responsibilities, Victoria has moved into a psychiatry rotation. As a result, she will no longer be part of the ER’s regular day-to-day schedule. Neither development means those characters are leaving the series altogether. Both actors are expected to appear during Season 3, just in different capacities than fans have become accustomed to.

Supriya Ganesh as Dr. Samira Mohan in a still from the Season 2 finale of 'The Pitt' (Image Source: HBO | The Pitt)

One cast member, however, will not be returning. Earlier this year, reports confirmed that Supriya Ganesh would be exiting the drama. Ganesh played Dr. Samira Mohan, who became a fan favorite. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, the actress explained that departures were discussed openly behind the scenes long before her exit became public. “That was something that was just always spoken about when we were filming, just that there’s characters that are gonna come and go,” Ganesh said. “Noah would joke around and laugh and go like, ‘Who am I gonna get rid of this season?’ as a joke, so it just was very much something that was just part of how they structured the show.”