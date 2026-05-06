Who was Rif Hutton? Inside 'NCIS' emotional tribute to guest star

‘NCIS’ honors Rif Hutton in a moving tribute as the episode ends on an emotional note, leaving fans reflecting on the veteran actor's legacy.

The penultimate episode of 'NCIS' Season 23 ended on an emotional note, paying tribute to veteran actor Rif Hutton. The episode, titled 'Deal with the Devil,' focused on Agent Parker as he tries to keep former CID director Rogers behind bars for his role in Leon Vance's death. The episode featured Parker's sister, Harriet, who witnessed his frustration as Rogers kept dodging justice through loopholes in the legal system. Towards the end, it took on a morally ambiguous tone, hinting that Parker might have taken it upon himself to deliver justice. Before the credits rolled, fans got to see a tribute card that read, "In memory of our friend and colleague Rif Hutton. We will miss you."

'NCIS' tribute to Rif Hutton (Image Credit: CBS)

Hutton passed away at 73 in April after battling glioblastoma for over a year. He was primarily known for playing Dr. Ron Welch in 'Doogie Howser, M.D.' Welch was a friend of the titular character and appeared in 17 episodes over four seasons. His other notable role was Lt. Cmdr. Alan Mattoni in NBC's legal drama 'JAG.' As a voice actor, he was associated with popular projects such as 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse', 'Shrek', 'Kung Fu Panda', 'How to Train Your Dragon', 'Rio', 'Ice Age', 'Hotel Transylvania', and the 'Angry Birds' franchise.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is distributed by Universal Pictures (Image Source: YouTube|Universal Pictures)

Older fans would also remember him from his 1990s commercials in which he played the owner of a KFC restaurant. The veteran character actor guest-starred in two episodes of 'NCIS.' He was introduced as Marine General Phillip Braxton in season 16, episode 'Friendly Fire', and appeared again in a season 19 episode. Interestingly, he also played Commander Albert Burns, an entirely different character, in 'NCIS: Los Angeles' in Season 14, episode 'Flesh & Blood'.

Hutton's friend and fellow voice actor Steve Apostolina announced his death on Facebook with a tribute post. "A remarkable human being has left this earthly plane. To say that Rif Hutton was one of a kind is a gross understatement. There will never be another like him—perhaps his son Wolfy will come closest. Loving father and husband, generous, wryly funny, incredibly bright, and the hardest-working person I’ve ever known." He continued to praise Hutton's kindness and generosity, concluding the post with, "F*ck cancer in general, but in particular glioblastoma. I was lucky to cross his path, and I am a better person for knowing him. RIP – Rif Hutton."