Netflix's ‘This Summer Will Be Different’ expands cast with six new members as series begins filming

Carley Fortune’s book adaptation expands its cast, adding six new members, as production starts on Prince Edward Island and in Toronto.

Netflix’s adaptation of Carley Fortune’s ‘This Summer Will Be Different’ has started filming in Canada, with production underway on Prince Edward Island and in Toronto. The 10-episode series now has six more recurring cast members joining its three previously announced leads. Netflix has not yet announced a release date.

Jordan Rodrigues will play Miles Lam, while Jude Wilson has been cast as Zach. Natalie Brown will appear as Christine, James Tupper as Ken, and Tom Barnett as Peter. Netflix also lists Celia Owen as Joy. Rodrigues is known for ‘Lady Bird,’ while Brown appeared in ‘The Strain’ and Tupper starred in ‘Big Little Lies.’ Wilson’s credits include ‘Fellow Travelers,’ Barnett appears in ‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man,’ and Owen was seen in ‘Moonshine’ and ‘Finding Her Edge.’

They join Sophie Nélisse as Lucy, Francesca Reale as Bridget, and Roby Attal as Felix. Nélisse’s credits include ‘Yellowjackets’ and ‘Heated Rivalry,’ while Reale appeared in ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Do Revenge.’ Attal previously appeared in ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ and ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls.’ Netflix marked the start of production with a photo of the three leads together.

(L-R) Jude Wilson, Natalie Brown, and Jordan Rodrigues join the cast of ‘This Summer Will Be Different’ (Image Source: (L) Instagram | Jude Wilson; (C) Getty Images | Photo by Jeremy Chan; (R) Instagram | Jordan Rodrigues)

Netflix describes the series as a “simmering, sun-soaked romance set across multiple summers on Prince Edward Island about Lucy, a young woman navigating her 20s and her first real love with her best friend’s brother, the one person she was never supposed to fall for.” The story follows Lucy as she navigates her 20s in love with her best friend's brother, Felix. The adaptation is based on Fortune’s novel of the same name.

Fortune said the island and her own visit there helped shape the book. “I fell in love with Prince Edward Island first in the pages of L.M. Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables and again when I visited with my best friend in my early 20s,” she told Netflix. “That vacation, the beauty of the island, the warmth of its people, and the friendships that sustain us are the foundation of This Summer Will Be Different.” She added, “I’m thrilled to bring this sweeping love story to the screen with Netflix and to transport audiences to the glittering shores and windswept beaches of PEI.”

Dane Clark and Linsey Steward created the series and serve as showrunners and executive producers. Karen Maine, Jasmin Mozaffari, and Fab Filippo are directing the 10 episodes. Maine previously worked on ‘Nobody Wants This,’ Mozaffari directed episodes of ‘Ginny & Georgia,’ and Filippo worked on ‘Sort Of.’ Fortune is also an executive producer, alongside Sphere Media’s Jennifer Kawaja, Elise Cousineau, and Sam Levine. The series is the latest screen adaptation connected to Fortune’s novels.

Prime Video released ‘Every Year After,’ based on her book ‘Every Summer After,’ in June, with Matt Cornett and Sadie Soverall leading the cast. ‘This Summer Will Be Different’ now enters production with its main trio and recurring cast in place.