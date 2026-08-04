Alan Ritchson leads Netflix’s new action thriller after ‘War Machine’s success

Alan Ritchson is set to lead a heist thriller described as ‘Fast & Furious’, but with motorcycles.

'Reacher' star Alan Ritchson is deepening his ties with Netflix. After featuring in the streamer's smash hit 'War Machine,' the actor has reportedly entered a creative partnership with Netflix. This collaboration is between Ritchson's Dancing Skeleton production banner and Netflix, according to Deadline. The long-term plans between both parties include a first-look feature deal. This deal has already produced its first project, which is currently in development. This venture is an untitled heist thriller that would incorporate elements of the motorcycle racing championship, MotoGP. Ritchson will both feature in and produce the movie. It will be based on the script, currently being written by Chris Morgan.

Still of Jack Reacher from 'Reacher' (Image Source: Facebook | Reacher)

The film follows a one-time MotoGP prodigy (Ritchson) hired by Interpol to catch a crew of motorcycle thieves stealing priceless antiquities from around the world. The situation takes a turn for the worse when he realizes that the ringleader of the thieves could be his younger brother, whom he long believed to be dead. Chris Morgan and Ainsley Morgan from Chris Morgan Productions and Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum from RK Films are billed as producers. Ritchson, Morgan, Kirschenbaum and Roth pitched the project as 'Fast & Furious' but with motorcycles. The pitch excited Netflix, especially due to the team's connection to the popular franchise.

Alan Ritchson posing for camera — Image Source: Instagram | @alanritchson

For those unaware, Chris Morgan has written the scripts for seven 'Fast & Furious' movies, including the highest-grossing: 'Furious 7.' Kirschenbaum was the co-president of production and the main executive who oversaw the franchise's relaunch with 'Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift.' MotoGP is also on board to consult the team during the movie's making and development. Besides that, Netflix is keen to develop a fruitful relationship with Ritchson. The actor is currently involved with another Netflix project titled 'Maelstrom,' an action movie by Jaume Collet-Serra known for his work on 'Carry On.' The venture follows a federal marshal and an arms dealer's fiancée who are trapped together in a hurricane. The 'Reacher' star will also host and produce an untitled survival competition series on the streamer.

Alan Ritchson posing for camera — Image Source: Instagram | @alanritchson

According to ScreenRant, Ritchson's producing agreement with Netflix is limited just to movies. His first-look deal for television ventures remains with Prime Video. His next project is the highly anticipated fourth season of 'Reacher,' set to premiere on August 12 only on Prime Video. His most recent project, 'War Machine,' currently ranks tenth on Netflix's Most Popular Movies list, with 139.9 million views in its first 91 days of release.