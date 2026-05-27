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'Rings of Power' Season 4 receives major development update amid renewal speculation

Amazon MGM Studios had agreed to have a five-season production commitment with the Tolkien Estate, with Season 3 premiering on November 11.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 13 MINUTES AGO
A still from 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @primevideo)
A still from 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @primevideo)

While the upcoming Season 3 of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' is scheduled to arrive later this year in November, hopeful news has already started trickling in from the fourth installment of the show. According to an exclusive report by THR, the UK-based production crew behind the show has already begun considering a production schedule that includes pre-production for a potential fourth season this Fall. Going by this calendar, Season 4 filming might commence at any time in early 2027. However, one must keep in mind that 'The Rings of Power' hasn't yet been officially renewed for a fourth installment. 

Despite the lack of an official pickup, Prime Video appears committed to continuing the franchise, which is adapted from the Second Age appendices of J.R.R. Tolkien. According to Amazon, the show produced by Amazon MGM Studios has so far attracted more than 185 million viewers worldwide and continues to be one of the most-viewed and highest-performing titles on the streaming platform to date. This is in addition to the debut season having the biggest launch of any Prime Video show ever, while Season 2 topped Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 upon release.

A still from 'LOTR: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' (@primevideo)
A still from 'LOTR: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' (@primevideo)

Back when Amazon concluded a deal with the Tolkien Estate in 2017 for the television rights of 'The Lord of the Rings' appendices, the studio made a five-season production commitment. The official plot synopsis of the upcoming third season hints that the next installment will feature a time jump of several years, putting it far in the future compared to the second season. Much of the action of the third season will be featured against the backdrop of the height of the war between the Elves and Sauron. The synopsis further reads, "The Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war, bind all peoples to his will — and at last rule all Middle-earth.”

A still featuring Morfydd Clark and Charlie Vickers from 'The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power' (Image Source: Instagram | @theringsofpower)
A still featuring Morfydd Clark and Charlie Vickers from 'The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power' (Image Source: Instagram | @theringsofpower)

 Given the show's previously established release calendar, if renewed and produced on a similar timeline, Season 4 could potentially arrive in 2028. On the other hand, things are rapidly moving on the film side of the franchise, with Warner Bros. eagerly mining its rights to Tolkien's Third Age. The aim is to discover bits and pieces of the original story that could be subsequently fleshed out into standalone movies. The first of these titles is 'The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum', directed by Andy Serkis and scheduled for release on December 17, 2027. 

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