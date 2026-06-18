‘True Detective’ stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson’s Apple TV comedy finally sets release date

The upcoming eight-part comedy series is created by Lee Eisenberg, who also produced 'The Office.'

There are few on-screen duos as dynamic and entertaining as Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey. Their friendship stretches beyond the screen. In an interesting turn of events, Harrelson and McConaughey are set to reunite in the upcoming Apple TV comedy series 'Brothers,' scheduled to release on September 23. The eight-episode comedy series is created by 'The Office' producer Lee Eisenberg and reunites Harrelson and McConaughey almost 12 years after their acclaimed roles in HBO’s anthology series 'True Detective' Season 1.

According to a report by Variety magazine, both Harrelson and McConaughey will play fictionalized versions of themselves in 'Brothers.' Their real-life friendship will now determine the course of their actions in this fictionalized portrayal. The two actors uncover a decades-old secret that holds tremendous significance for both of them. This time, their friendship will spiral out of control as they finally come to terms with the fact that they might be brothers! The truth comes out at McConaughey's ranch in Austin, Texas. In the aftermath of his daughter's wedding falling apart, Harrelson takes his family to a much-needed retreat at the ranch, and that's where the rest of the story unfolds.

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson at the after-party for the world premiere of 'Anchor Bay's Surfer, Dude' (Image Source: Getty Images | Gary Miller)

The official logline of 'Brothers' reads, "As Woody turns the ranch upside down in pursuit of the truth, Matthew finds himself juggling an entirely different identity crisis: a potential run for Governor of Texas. The result is a heartfelt, chaotic, and wildly funny story about friendship, family, fame, and the messy line between myth and reality." The character of McConaughey's mother, Ma Mac, will be played by Holland Taylor. The ensemble cast also includes Nolan Almeida, Ella Grace Helton, Noah Carganilla, Brittany Ishibashi, Natalie Martinez, Oona Yaffe, and Highdee Kuan. 'Brothers' will premiere with the first two episodes dropping together on September 23, followed by a new episode every Wednesday through November 4.

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey speak onstage at the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards (Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Winter)

The plot of the upcoming series takes inspiration from real-life events in the lives of both Harrelson and McConaughey. There have been persistent rumors that the two actors might be related to each other, and Harrelson himself confirmed back in 2023 that his father had a brief relationship with McConaughey’s mother, suggesting that he and his True Detective co-star might actually be related, thereby suggesting that he and his True Detective co-star might actually be half-brothers. Harrelson had commented, "We haven’t done a test, but there are too many times that I think to myself, My God, the similarities!” 'Brothers' is produced by Paramount Television Studios for Apple TV. Harrelson, McConaughey, and Eisenberg serve as the executive producers. Trent O’Donnell has directed the pilot and several additional episodes. The series was first announced in 2023 but faced production delays before finally entering production.