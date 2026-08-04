‘Heated Rivalry’ creator has one request for fans ahead of Season 2 filming: ‘Please give our...’

‘Heated Rivalry’ Season 2 filming is underway in Toronto as the cast and crew return, with the creator requesting something from the fans.

‘Heated Rivalry’ creator Jacob Tierney has asked fans to keep their distance from Season 2 filming locations as production gets underway in Toronto. The request comes after Season 1 saw Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie become overnight sensations, drawing increased attention from fans and the paparazzi. Tierney also thanked viewers for supporting the series but said the cast and crew need room to work while filming the next chapter.

“To our incredible fans and everyone who’s been sharing in the excitement for the show: Your support, enthusiasm, and kindness have meant the world to us. As we gear up for more ‘Heated Rivalry,’ please help us in making it the best it can be,” Tierney wrote in a statement he shared on his Instagram account on August 4. He continued, “If you happen to come across one of our filming locations, please give our cast and crew the space they need to do what they do best. We promise it’ll be worth the wait! Your ‘Heated Rivalry’ Family.”

The message arrived after Williams and Storrie were seen in Toronto ahead of the new season’s production. The request also follows several public moments that drew attention to the two actors. Williams recently confronted people who he said had followed him to his residence while seeking autographs.

The incident added to an ongoing discussion about boundaries as the show’s cast returns to work. ‘Heated Rivalry’ became a television breakout after premiering in late 2025. Variety reported that Season 1 averaged 10.6 million viewers per episode, with each episode drawing a larger audience than the previous one. The December 26 finale increased its audience by more than 300% compared with premiere week. Williams will return as Shane Hollander, while Storrie will continue as Ilya Rozanov.

Season 2 will adapt material from Rachel Reid’s books ‘The Long Game’ and ‘Role Model’ as Shane and Ilya navigate their relationship away from the public eye. The new episodes will also introduce Troy Barrett and Harris Drover, though casting for those roles has not been officially announced.

The series first premiered on Crave in Canada and HBO Max in the United States. Crave renewed it during its first season, and HBO Max confirmed it would continue to carry the show. Production is taking place in Toronto, with filming beginning this month. Season 2 is expected to premiere in April 2027.