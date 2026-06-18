'Widow’s Bay' creator hints at what’s next for Matthew Rhys' Tom Loftis in Season 2 after latest twist

The Apple TV series ended its first season on June 17 with a major cliffhanger involving Tom Loftis

The 'Widow's Bay' Season 1 finale dropped on June 17 on Apple TV+ and made some shocking revelations about the town's curse. Matthew Rhys, who plays the town's mayor, Tom Loftis, led the charge to save the town and its people. This came after the town's founder, Richard Warren, made a pact with demonic forces to help his settlement survive a particularly harsh winter. In exchange, he offered a human sacrifice to appease the supernatural forces. Warren's bloodline was bound to the same covenant, so the only way to end the curse was to ensure that none of Warren's descendants were alive.

An image of Tom and Ruth from the finale of 'Widow's Bay' (Image Source: Apple TV | Widow's Bay)

Tom initially thought that his old secretary, Ruth Livingston, was the only living member of the Warren clan. So, he decided to kill her to protect the town from all the supernatural horrors that plagued its residents and save the lives of future victims. But in the finale, the mayor discovered that Ruth is the birth mother of his deceased wife, Lauren, making his son Evan her grandson and the last living descendant of the Warren family tree. The shocking twist that only Evan's death could put an end to the centuries-old curse set up a moral dilemma for the show's protagonist.

Since people born on Widow's Bay cannot leave the island, the town has effectively become a cage for its residents. Tom's desire to leave and explore the world with his teenage son, Evan, has been a big driving force in his efforts to end the curse. Katie Dippold, the show's creator and showrunner, spoke to Deadline about Tom's mental state in the wake of the latest discovery and how it will shape Season 2 of 'Widow's Bay.' She said, "For Loftis, who has had dreams of getting off this island, first he wants to make it a better place because deep, deep down, he knows his son probably can’t leave because of what happened to his wife. You learn in the finale that deep down, he’s known all along, and a lot of this show for me was about acceptance. Loftis is coming to terms with this, and so it’s about acceptance. And so the finale, to me, is him realizing that he’s never going to leave this island, that his son can never leave this island, and coming to terms of what that means and how much of what Ruth has said to him has landed on him."

Dale with Patricia in 'Widow's Bay' (Image Source: Apple TV | Widow's Bay)

In the finale, Dale and the others also discovered that the town has been killing its residents for decades and offering them as human sacrifices to the demonic forces. So, they are desperate to find Warren's last descendant and end the horrific practice. It's only a matter of time before they realize that Evan holds the key to their freedom. Dippold said that the revelation will cause a major rift between Tom and the townsfolk, teasing that the mayor may be in for major trouble. "God help him if anyone on the island finds out that Evan is the last [descendant]," she said. Viewers can watch all episodes of 'Widow's Bay' Season 1 on Apple TV+.