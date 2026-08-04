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‘Best Medicine’ Season 2 adds ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ star in a bold new role

‘Best Medicine’ Season 2 follows Dr. Martin Best as he faces new challenges in Port Wenn, where small-town problems quickly escalate.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Josh Charles and Annie Potts as seen in the comedy-drama series 'Best Medicine' (Cover Image Source: Fox | Photo by Francisco Roman)
Josh Charles and Annie Potts as seen in the comedy-drama series 'Best Medicine' (Cover Image Source: Fox | Photo by Francisco Roman)

Andrea Martin is heading to Port Wenn for a guest role in ‘Best Medicine’ Season 2. The ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ star will play Judith, a friend of Aunt Sarah, played by Annie Potts. Her arrival will place her at the center of a storyline involving her health and the town’s safety. The Fox dramedy returns for its second season on September 22.

TVLine reported that Judith will quickly test the patience of Dr. Martin Best, played by Josh Charles. The official character description states that Judith “becomes yet another townsperson to test Martin's patience. When Judith's smoking habits begin to not only affect her own health, but the safety of the town, Martin and Sarah need to get involved.”

Andrea Martin attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's
Andrea Martin attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Marty, Life Is Short" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 06, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The episode will also feature Martin, Potts, and Didi Cohn together in one scene. Cohn plays Port Wenn councilwoman Geneva Potter. Showrunner Liz Tuccillo told TVLine that filming the three actors together was a highlight for her. “The day on set where I was like, 'I'm happy I'm alive. I'm happy I got to witness this day'... was when Andrea Martin, Annie Potts, and Didi Cohn [who plays Geneva] were in the same scene,” she said. Tuccillo also explained how Martin became involved with the series. The actor contacted her after becoming a fan of the show and mentioned that she was born in  Maine. 

Josh Charles and Abigail Spencer as seen in the comedy-drama series 'Best Medicine' (Cover Image Source: Courtesy of Fox | Best Medicine)
Josh Charles and Abigail Spencer as seen in the comedy-drama series 'Best Medicine' (Cover Image Source: Courtesy of Fox | Best Medicine)

Martin told Tuccillo that she had fantasized about living in Port Wenn and asked to be considered for a small role. She wrote, “If you ever have anything where I can play a librarian or something, please keep me in mind.” Tuccillo said the part that followed was “this really fun part, but very big and very physically exhausting.” Martin later joked, “I just wanted a little part where I played a librarian, and I read some books!”

Martin is known for playing Aunt Voula in the ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ films. Her television credits include ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘Evil,’ ‘The Gilded Age,’ ‘Great News,’ and ‘The Good Fight.’ ‘Best Medicine,’ adapted from the British series ‘Doc Martin,’ follows Boston physician Martin Best after he moves to the Maine town of Port Wenn. Fox renewed the series in March after its first-season premiere reached 12.6 million multiplatform viewers, and Season 2 will begin five months after the finale, run for 14 episodes, and bring back Martin Clunes as Dr. Robert Best, Martin’s father.

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