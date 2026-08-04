Who is Nettles in 'House of the Dragon'? Season 3 episode 7's surprise reference explained

‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 episode 7 quietly references Nettles, the missing ‘Fire & Blood’ character whose story changed in the HBO series.

‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 episode 7 sparked fresh discussion among ‘Fire & Blood’ readers after a surprising reference to one of the book's most talked-about missing characters. While Nettles never appears in HBO's adaptation, a brief line of dialogue has convinced many fans that the writers quietly acknowledged her existence. The moment arrives as Lady Jeyne Arryn speaks with Daemon Targaryen, leaving longtime readers wondering whether the series was paying tribute to the absent dragonseed.

During their conversation in the Vale, Jeyne tells Daemon that locals have been gossiping about a wild girl living in the mountains among sheep and "nettles." Within the scene, she is clearly referring to the wild plant rather than the missing book character. Even so, many viewers believe the line was intentionally written to remind fans of Nettles, especially since Rhaena has inherited much of her original storyline.

Amanda Collin in a still from 'House of the Dragon' — HBO Max

According to IGN, ‘House of the Dragon’ showrunner Ryan Condal previously explained why Nettles was removed from the adaptation. He said the creative team wanted the story to remain centered on the Targaryen family instead of introducing another major character. As a result, many of Nettles' biggest moments from ‘Fire & Blood’ were reassigned to Daemon's daughter, Rhaena Targaryen. In George R.R. Martin's ‘Fire & Blood’, Nettles fought for Queen Rhaenyra during the Dance of the Dragons, proving herself as a capable dragonrider.

Born to uncertain parentage and raised on the streets of Driftmark, she answered Prince Jacaerys Velaryon's call for new dragonriders. Nettles earned Sheepstealer's trust by bringing the wild dragon a freshly slaughtered sheep every morning until it finally accepted her as its rider. She eventually traveled alongside Daemon Targaryen as they hunted Aemond and Vhagar across Westeros. ‘Fire & Blood’ also hints at a close relationship between Daemon and Nettles, although historians within the book disagree over whether it was romantic or more like a father-daughter relationship.

Olivia Cooke and Ewan Mitchell in a still from 'House of the Dragon' — Theo Whiteman

Her story takes another dramatic turn after Queen Rhaenyra begins distrusting the Dragonseeds following their betrayals during the war. Influenced by rumors surrounding Daemon and Nettles, Rhaenyra orders her execution. However, she manages to escape after Daemon secretly warns her about the execution, allowing her to escape with Sheepstealer. Eventually, they disappear from the official histories; however, some reports identify both Nettles and Sheepstealer in the Vale.

The television series takes a different direction, making Rhaena the rider of Sheepstealer instead. Condal has also explained that the writers did not want Daemon's betrayal of Rhaenyra to involve a possible affair, another reason they moved away from Nettles' original storyline. Instead, the show explores Daemon's loyalty through his decision to protect his own daughter. That creative decision has divided readers of the book since Season 3 began.

Many understand why the adaptation streamlined the story, while others still believe Nettles deserved a place on screen. Because of that, episode 7's subtle mention of "nettles" feels like a playful nod from the writers to fans who have continued missing one of ‘Fire & Blood’s most memorable characters.