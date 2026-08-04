MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Who is Nettles in 'House of the Dragon'? Season 3 episode 7's surprise reference explained

‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 episode 7 quietly references Nettles, the missing ‘Fire & Blood’ character whose story changed in the HBO series.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Emma D'Arcy in a still from 'House of the Dragon' (Cover Image Source: HBO Max)
Emma D'Arcy in a still from 'House of the Dragon' (Cover Image Source: HBO Max)

‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 episode 7 sparked fresh discussion among ‘Fire & Blood’ readers after a surprising reference to one of the book's most talked-about missing characters. While Nettles never appears in HBO's adaptation, a brief line of dialogue has convinced many fans that the writers quietly acknowledged her existence. The moment arrives as Lady Jeyne Arryn speaks with Daemon Targaryen, leaving longtime readers wondering whether the series was paying tribute to the absent dragonseed.

During their conversation in the Vale, Jeyne tells Daemon that locals have been gossiping about a wild girl living in the mountains among sheep and "nettles." Within the scene, she is clearly referring to the wild plant rather than the missing book character. Even so, many viewers believe the line was intentionally written to remind fans of Nettles, especially since Rhaena has inherited much of her original storyline. 

Amanda Collin in a still from 'House of the Dragon'
Amanda Collin in a still from 'House of the Dragon' — HBO Max

According to IGN, ‘House of the Dragon’ showrunner Ryan Condal previously explained why Nettles was removed from the adaptation. He said the creative team wanted the story to remain centered on the Targaryen family instead of introducing another major character. As a result, many of Nettles' biggest moments from ‘Fire & Blood’ were reassigned to Daemon's daughter, Rhaena Targaryen. In George R.R. Martin's ‘Fire & Blood’, Nettles fought for Queen Rhaenyra during the Dance of the Dragons, proving herself as a capable dragonrider.

Born to uncertain parentage and raised on the streets of Driftmark, she answered Prince Jacaerys Velaryon's call for new dragonriders. Nettles earned Sheepstealer's trust by bringing the wild dragon a freshly slaughtered sheep every morning until it finally accepted her as its rider. She eventually traveled alongside Daemon Targaryen as they hunted Aemond and Vhagar across Westeros. ‘Fire & Blood’ also hints at a close relationship between Daemon and Nettles, although historians within the book disagree over whether it was romantic or more like a father-daughter relationship. 

Olivia Cooke and Ewan Mitchell in a still from 'House of the Dragon'
Olivia Cooke and Ewan Mitchell in a still from 'House of the Dragon' — Theo Whiteman

Her story takes another dramatic turn after Queen Rhaenyra begins distrusting the Dragonseeds following their betrayals during the war. Influenced by rumors surrounding Daemon and Nettles, Rhaenyra orders her execution. However, she manages to escape after Daemon secretly warns her about the execution, allowing her to escape with Sheepstealer. Eventually, they disappear from the official histories; however, some reports identify both Nettles and Sheepstealer in the Vale.

The television series takes a different direction, making Rhaena the rider of Sheepstealer instead. Condal has also explained that the writers did not want Daemon's betrayal of Rhaenyra to involve a possible affair, another reason they moved away from Nettles' original storyline. Instead, the show explores Daemon's loyalty through his decision to protect his own daughter. That creative decision has divided readers of the book since Season 3 began.

Many understand why the adaptation streamlined the story, while others still believe Nettles deserved a place on screen. Because of that, episode 7's subtle mention of "nettles" feels like a playful nod from the writers to fans who have continued missing one of ‘Fire & Blood’s most memorable characters.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Heated Rivalry’ creator has one request for fans ahead of Season 2 filming: ‘Please give our...’
TV

‘Heated Rivalry’ creator has one request for fans ahead of Season 2 filming: ‘Please give our...’

‘Heated Rivalry’ Season 2 filming is underway in Toronto as the cast and crew return, with the creator requesting something from the fans.
1 hour ago
‘Best Medicine’ Season 2 adds ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ star in a bold new role
TV

‘Best Medicine’ Season 2 adds ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ star in a bold new role

‘Best Medicine’ Season 2 follows Dr. Martin Best as he faces new challenges in Port Wenn, where small-town problems quickly escalate.
1 hour ago
Alan Ritchson leads Netflix’s new action thriller after ‘War Machine’s success
FAST & FURIOUS 9

Alan Ritchson leads Netflix’s new action thriller after ‘War Machine’s success

Alan Ritchson is set to lead a heist thriller described as ‘Fast & Furious’, but with motorcycles.
7 hours ago
Dermot Mulroney breaks silence on ‘Chicago Fire’ exit: ‘They wrote an…’
TV

Dermot Mulroney breaks silence on ‘Chicago Fire’ exit: ‘They wrote an…’

In the Season 14 finale, Dom Pascal returned to speak to Kelly Severide about the future of his career
9 hours ago
Cole Hauser says brutal Texas weather wiped out 'Dutton Ranch' cast
TV

Cole Hauser says brutal Texas weather wiped out 'Dutton Ranch' cast

Cole Hauser opens up about battling heat and ice storms while filming ‘Dutton Ranch’ Season 1
10 hours ago
‘Chicago Fire’ Season 15 premiere set to welcome a ‘Chicago Med’ alum
TV

‘Chicago Fire’ Season 15 premiere set to welcome a ‘Chicago Med’ alum

‘Chicago Fire’ Season 15 will welcome a doctor, possibly to deal with the repercussions of the Season 14 finale.
11 hours ago
When does ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 drop new episodes? Release time, date and more
TV

When does ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 drop new episodes? Release time, date and more

‘Ted Lasso’ is finally set to return with Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, and others playing pivotal roles in Season 4
12 hours ago
Taylor Sheridan’s highly anticipated action thriller movie’s release date delayed
TV

Taylor Sheridan’s highly anticipated action thriller movie’s release date delayed

Warner Bros. delays Taylor Sheridan’s big-screen venture by a month to avoid competition.
13 hours ago
‘Little House on the Prairie’ reboot star lands lead role in DC’s Jimmy Olsen ‘Superman’ spinoff
TV

‘Little House on the Prairie’ reboot star lands lead role in DC’s Jimmy Olsen ‘Superman’ spinoff

‘Superman’s’ untitled HBO Max spinoff has finally cast its female lead opposite Skyler Gisondo
13 hours ago
‘God of War’ may have found its next Kratos in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star after Ryan Hurst’s exit
TV

‘God of War’ may have found its next Kratos in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star after Ryan Hurst’s exit

Ryan Hurst was initially cast for the role in January 2026, but suffered a torn bicep while filming for the series
15 hours ago