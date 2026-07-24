'Chicago Fire' Season 15 casts 'BMF' star as new firefighter candidate at Firehouse 51

A familiar face is heading to Firehouse 51, adding to the excitement surrounding 'Chicago Fire' Season 15.

‘Chicago Fire’ is welcoming a fresh face as production gears up for its milestone Season 15. Actor Da'Vinchi has officially joined the NBC drama as a series regular after earning recognition for playing Terry "Southwest T" Flenory in Starz's ‘BMF’. According to Deadline, he will play Marcus Burke, a firefighter candidate at Firehouse 51 when the new season premieres on October 7 at 9 p.m.

Marcus Burke arrives with a personality that promises to shake up the team. He is described as funny, confident, slightly rebellious, and having a dry sense of humor. Even though he has a defiant streak, Burke begins his journey as a firefighter candidate determined to prove himself. His arrival introduces another dynamic to the long-running procedural's familiar Firehouse 51 family. Da'Vinchi joins returning cast members Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Miranda Rae Mayo, Christian Stolte, Joe Miñoso, Hanako Greensmith, Jocelyn Hudon, and Brandon Larracuente.

The series continues to follow the demanding professional lives and personal relationships of the firefighters, rescue workers, and paramedics serving the people of Chicago. NBC has not released an official synopsis for the upcoming season, keeping story details under wraps. Season 14 concluded with several major developments that left viewers wondering what comes next. Former Chief Pascal returned to discuss Severide's career options, including leading Firehouse 51 or becoming Chief of Fire Investigation. Before Severide could reveal his decision, an emergency call interrupted the conversation. Moments later, a massive explosion inside a burning storage facility placed several familiar characters in immediate danger.

The finale also revealed major events in the characters' personal lives. Herrmann and his wife renewed their wedding vows, creating one of the season's most emotional moments. Later, Herrmann admitted to Mouch that he had started thinking seriously about retirement. Those unresolved storylines now set the stage for the next installment, which is set to premiere this fall.

Apart from ‘Chicago Fire’, Da'Vinchi remains busy with several high-profile projects. In addition to ‘BMF’, he previously appeared in The CW's ‘All American’. He will also star in Tyler Perry's upcoming Netflix series ‘Where There's Smoke’ and the feature film ‘Why Did I Get Married Again?’