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Prime Video greenlights eight-episode 'RoboCop' TV reboot with original film creator

The eight-episode reboot will revisit the franchise’s themes of technology, identity and corporate power.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
Peter Weller as the cyborg police officer RoboCop in the 1987 film ‘RoboCop’ (Cover Image Source: Orion Pictures)
Peter Weller as the cyborg police officer RoboCop in the 1987 film ‘RoboCop’ (Cover Image Source: Orion Pictures)

Amazon MGM Studios has officially ordered an eight-episode ‘RoboCop’ series for Prime Video, moving the long-developing project beyond the development stage. Variety and The Hollywood Reporter reported that the series will be led by Peter Ocko, who will serve as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. James Wan is also attached as an executive producer through Blumhouse Atomic Monster. A premiere date and cast have not yet been announced. The official logline reads: “A giant tech conglomerate convinces the city to place a powerful robot on its police force – a robot implanted with the consciousness of a beloved, fallen officer.” The premise reimagines the franchise for television while centering on a powerful robot implanted with the consciousness of a fallen police officer. The order comes after the project spent about three years in development following Amazon’s acquisition of MGM in 2022.

Peter Weller as RoboCop aiming his weapon in the 1987 film ‘RoboCop’ (Image Source: Orion Pictures)
Peter Weller as RoboCop, aiming his weapon in the 1987 film ‘RoboCop’ (Image Source: Orion Pictures)

Ocko, whose credits include ‘Lodge 49,’ will oversee the new series. Wan will executive produce alongside Michael Clear and Rob Hackett through Blumhouse Atomic Monster. Danielle Bozzone will co-executive produce and oversee the project for the company. Ed Neumeier, who co-created and co-wrote the original ‘RoboCop’ film, is also returning as an executive producer. In a statement included with the July 21 series announcement, Wan said Paul Verhoeven’s 1987 film was “decades ahead of its time” in the way it examined technology, identity, and corporate power. He said the team plans to honor what made the original film recognizable while creating a new version for a global audience. Peter Friedlander, head of global television at Amazon MGM Studios, also pointed to the franchise’s focus on technology and power. The official series description highlights themes such as corporate greed, privatization, humanity versus technology, and unchecked corporate power.

Peter Weller as the damaged cyborg police officer RoboCop in the 1987 film ‘RoboCop’ (Image Source: Orion Pictures)
Peter Weller as the damaged cyborg police officer RoboCop in the 1987 film ‘RoboCop’ (Image Source: Orion Pictures)

The original ‘RoboCop’ starred Peter Weller as Detroit police officer Alex Murphy, who is rebuilt as a cyborg after being critically injured. Weller returned for ‘RoboCop 2’ in 1990, while Robert Burke took over the role in ‘RoboCop 3’ in 1993. Joel Kinnaman later starred in the 2014 film reboot. The franchise has also expanded through animated shows, live-action TV projects, video games, and comic books. Prime Video has not confirmed who will play RoboCop in the new series or when filming will begin. The eight-episode order marks the project’s first confirmed series commitment since it was announced as being in development. It also brings the franchise back to live-action television more than two decades after the 2001 miniseries ‘RoboCop: Prime Directives.’ Further casting and production details have not yet been announced.

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