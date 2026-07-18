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Colman Domingo & Robert O’Hara in talks to develop a live-action adaptation focusing on Disney’s Princess Tiana

Colman Domingo set to write a script for a spin-off inspired by ‘The Princess and the Frog.’
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Colman Domingo attends the 2025 Golden Globe Awards; A still from 'The Princess and the Frog' (Cover Image Source: (L) Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill; (R) Disney)
Colman Domingo attends the 2025 Golden Globe Awards; A still from 'The Princess and the Frog' (Cover Image Source: (L) Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill; (R) Disney)

Disney has started work on another live-action adaptation. This time, they are bringing to life the very beloved 'The Princess and the Frog,' according to Deadline. Technically, they are going for a spin-off featuring Princess Tiana, who appeared as a main character in the Academy Award-nominated movie. The movie is in very early stages, with Emmy and Oscar-nominated Colman Domingo being eyed to write the script, alongside 2020 Tony-nominated 'Slave Play' director Robert O'Hara. The 'Euphoria' actor has garnered widespread acclaim for writing 2018's 'Summer: The Donna Summer Musical' and co-producing 2023's 'Fat Ham.' However, it is the first time he is developing anything from the House of Mouse. 

(L-R) Whitney White, Robert O'Hara and Camille A. Brown attend the CAA New York Party at Crane Club (Image Source: Getty Images |Emilio Madrid / Contributor)
(L-R) Whitney White, Robert O'Hara and Camille A. Brown attend the CAA New York Party at Crane Club (Image Source: Getty Images |Photo by Emilio Madrid / Contributor)

Variety describes the project as an "original idea" inspired by Disney's animated 2009 feature. The spin-off could be along the lines of Disney's live-action 'Beauty and the Beast' project, 'Gaston,' which is currently in the works. This career move by Domingo is not surprising, as he talked about expanding his repertoire while accepting Variety's Creative Conscience Award. "I'm being seen now in a way that I've always wanted to be seen, which was a multi-hyphenate," he said. "I've never wanted to just be an actor. I've always wanted to act, write, direct, and produce." Domingo is coming off an incredible year on both the big and small screen. He appeared in the blockbuster movies 'Michael' and 'Disclosure Day' and earned applause for his Emmy-nominated performances in 'The Four Seasons' and 'Euphoria.' Domingo will soon begin work on the King Cole biopic 'Unforgettable,' as a triple threat. He will be a director, a producer, and a star of this feature. 

Still from 'The Princess and The Frog' (Image Source: Disney)
Still from 'The Princess and The Frog' (Image Source: Disney)

O'Hara is a popular playwright and theater director, and is also no stranger to working with Domingo. He has collaborated with the celebrated actor on 2012's 'Wild With Happy.' 2009's 'The Princess and the Frog' followed Tiana, who, in the pursuit of becoming a restaurant owner, falls in love with the arrogant Prince Naveen of Maldonia. The musical drama stole fans' hearts after its release. It grossed a massive $267 million at the global box office and was nominated for three Academy Awards. In 2020, a spin-off animated series titled 'Tiana' was announced to be in development. It would have followed the titular character's adventures in New Orleans. The project was canceled in 2025, as per The Hollywood Reporter. To commemorate the princess's popularity, Disney instead decided to retheme the Splash Mountain theme park attraction as 'Tiana's Bayou Adventure' at Disney World and Disneyland. The latest update, though, reveals that Disney has not given up on its live-action aspirations regarding 'Tiana.'

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