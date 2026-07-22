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Who is Sarah Hardwig? Blind singer’s inspiring ‘AGT’ Season 21 audition leaves judges in awe

A singing audition featured in the latest episode received huge appreciation from the judges and the viewers.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A still from ‘AGT’ Season 21 Episode 7 featuring Sarah Hardwig (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @sarahhardwigofficial)
A still from ‘AGT’ Season 21 Episode 7 featuring Sarah Hardwig (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @sarahhardwigofficial)

The latest ‘America’s Got Talent’ (AGT) Season 21 Episode 7 featured Sarah Hardwig, a blind singer, who won everyone’s hearts with her performance. The 23-year-old performed Lainey Wilson’s “Heart Like a Truck” and impressed everyone. Originally from Naples, Florida, Sarah is now based in Nashville, Tennessee, and was born blind. She was diagnosed at the age of 5 with a genetic eye condition called Leber’s Congenital Amaurosis. She told the cameras, “Music has always played an important role in my life. And I want to prove to the world that regardless of whether you have a disability or not, you can do absolutely anything that you set your mind to.” The Tuesday night episode featured her ‘AGT’ audition, which left the judges stunned while the audience cheered for her.

Howie Mandel noted that her performance was “beautiful and heartwarming.” He added, “And you are the epitome of resilience to show up here and to sing your heart out and to move three or four thousand strangers in this room and hopefully millions of people at home. I love your message, and I love your energy, and this show is about inspiration, and you’re inspiring.” As he shared his views, fellow ‘AGT’ judge Mel B also felt the same. She shared, “Sarah, you’ve got a really good voice, young lady. Your trills and the way you control your voice is on-point.” Further, she talked about how Sarah had more potential, and that her song selection should be “even bigger,” which did not receive a positive response from the live audience.

A still from ‘AGT’ Season 21 Episode 7 featuring Simon Cowell (Image Source: YouTube | @Americas Got Talent)
A still from ‘AGT’ Season 21 Episode 7 featuring Simon Cowell (Image Source: YouTube | @America's Got Talent)

Fellow judge Sofia Vergara disagreed and shared that everything that Sarah did was “amazing.” She added, “I wouldn’t change a thing. Your voice, the song. I think we all fell in love with you and everybody else is going to fall in love with you.” The next judge was Simon Cowell. He noted that he got the gist of where Mel B was going with her views, and noted, “Our auditions are our first introduction. However, that was a really, really good audition. I really hope this boosts your confidence, because you really, really have a natural gift. Soon, it was time for the judges to share their final decision, where Sarah got 4 yeses from the judges along with the audience cheering for her.

Notably, in 2023, Sarah won the Tennessee Songwriters Showcase. She has also participated in The Acoustic Guitar Project at the Country Music Hall of Fame. The singer has won a Danny Award for musicians with disabilities, along with her debut at The Grand Ole Opry last year. Fans can head to NBC and stream the latest ‘AGT’ episode, and can also stream it on Peacock starting Wednesday onward.

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