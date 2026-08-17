MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Robert Downey Jr gets surprising Iron Man comeback in new ‘Avengers’ project

Robert Downey Jr. is putting a familiar suit back on, but not for the movie people may think of
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
PUBLISHED 1 DAY AGO
Robert Downey Jr onstage during the Marvel Studios Panel at the 2026 San Diego Comic-Con (Cover Image Source: Getty Images for Disney | Photo by Jesse Grant)
Robert Downey Jr onstage during the Marvel Studios Panel at the 2026 San Diego Comic-Con (Cover Image Source: Getty Images for Disney | Photo by Jesse Grant)

Robert Downey Jr. (RDJ) is set to return as Iron Man again. However, this time, it is not for a movie. Disney officially announced at the D23 Expo on August 16 that RDJ will reprise his iconic role for the new Disneyland attraction, ‘Avengers: Infinity Defense.’ It is a surprising turn for the actor to take on the role once again after ‘Avengers: Endgame’ saw his character, Tony Stark, die. With him dead in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Downey is set to take on the much more villainous role of Doctor Doom in ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ This means reprising the role of Iron Man is a true treat for fans who have enjoyed seeing him in the role for the better part of a decade.

Robert Downey Jr. attends the Marvel Studios Panel at 2026 San Diego Comic-Con on July 25, 2026 in San Diego, California ( Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)
Robert Downey Jr. attends the Marvel Studios Panel at 2026 San Diego Comic-Con on July 25, 2026 in San Diego, California (Image Source: Getty Images for Disney | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez)

Not only is he set to star as Iron Man in the new Disneyland ride, but the new attraction will also see him team up with other MCU stars, including Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye and Anthony Mackie as Captain America. Chris Hemsworth reprises his role as Thor, and Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel. Disney Parks shared footage of the four stars on social media, filming scenes for the new attraction. The footage was actually filmed during production of ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ according to Cosmic Book News. In the video, Downey can be heard saying, “Welcome to Avengers Campus. We built this place to recruit, inspire, and train the next generation. You are a big part of that mission.”

The premise sends riders in as recruits on a mission to reassemble the Avengers to take on King Thanos, a multiverse variation where the villain was actually successful. Recruits will travel through spaces such as New York City, Wakanda, and Asgard in their quest to regroup the Avengers team and defeat King Thanos, using the new 3D system previously seen in Peter Pan’s Neverland Adventure at Tokyo DisneySea. Downey will also be appearing in another new attraction, ‘Stark Flight Lab’, alongside Mackie as Captain America and Brie Larson as Captain Marvel. All three Marvel heroes will serve as flight instructors for the new experience. According to details revealed at SXSW 2025, riders are held in two-person ‘gyro-kinetic pods,’ which roll along on a track before stopping in front of a giant mechanical arm that subjects them to Iron Man-esque maneuvers before sending them on a virtual flight.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 27: Robert Downey Jr. speaks onstage during the Marvel Studios Panel in Hall H at SDCC in San Diego, California on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Robert Downey Jr. speaks onstage during the Marvel Studios Panel in Hall H at SDCC in San Diego, California. (Image Source: Getty Images for Disney | Photo by Jesse Grant)

Both of the new attractions, ‘Avengers: Infinity Defense’ and ‘Stark Flight Lab’, are set to debut at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure in 2028. The park will double the size of the land and connect it to Cars Land. So for anyone who thought that Downey had laid down the suit for good after ‘Endgame,’ that is not quite the case. He is just swapping one for a theme park ride while he plays the villain in the movie.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Ryan Gosling's 'Ghost Rider' reboot finally sets release date as MCU's slate takes shape
MOVIES

Ryan Gosling's 'Ghost Rider' reboot finally sets release date as MCU's slate takes shape

Shawn Levy will direct the movie after working with Ryan Gosling on 'Star Wars: Starfighter'
7 hours ago
'Extraction 3' adds 5 stars to Chris Hemsworth-led cast, including former James Bond
MOVIES

'Extraction 3' adds 5 stars to Chris Hemsworth-led cast, including former James Bond

'Extraction 3' expands Chris Hemsworth's cast with five new stars, including Pierce Brosnan, as Netflix keeps their mysterious roles under wraps.
14 hours ago
What happened to Boeing whistleblower John Barnett? Netflix’s ‘Freefall’ opens with his final testimony
MOVIES

What happened to Boeing whistleblower John Barnett? Netflix’s ‘Freefall’ opens with his final testimony

Rory Kennedy’s follow-up documentary, releasing on August 19, places Boeing whistleblowers at the center of its investigation.
18 hours ago
‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ could bring back one of its most iconic characters
MOVIES

‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ could bring back one of its most iconic characters

'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,' which was released in 2017, was the last film in the franchise
1 day ago
‘Coco 2’ brings back a surprising character as Pixar sets 2029 release date
MOVIES

‘Coco 2’ brings back a surprising character as Pixar sets 2029 release date

Benjamin Bratt sheds light on the storyline of ‘Coco 2’ featuring an unlikely team-up.
2 days ago
Disney’s ‘Lilo & Stitch 2’ sets release date as Angel makes her live-action debut
MOVIES

Disney’s ‘Lilo & Stitch 2’ sets release date as Angel makes her live-action debut

Experiment 624 enters Disney’s sequel as Chris Sanders returns to direct a new story for Lilo and Stitch.
3 days ago
‘Zootopia 3’ in works at Disney with fan-favorites reprising their roles
MOVIES

‘Zootopia 3’ in works at Disney with fan-favorites reprising their roles

Disney has confirmed ‘Zootopia 3’, and Judy and Nick are returning for another adventure. Here’s everything we know about the threequel so far
3 days ago
Lucasfilm’s new ‘Star Wars’ movie starring Ryan Gosling gets major release update
MOVIES

Lucasfilm’s new ‘Star Wars’ movie starring Ryan Gosling gets major release update

Ryan Gosling and Shawn Levy arrive at the D23 Expo to talk about their upcoming venture, ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’.
3 days ago
‘Incredibles 3’ sets release date as Pixar teases new heroes and its most powerful villain
MOVIES

‘Incredibles 3’ sets release date as Pixar teases new heroes and its most powerful villain

Violet and Dash take the lead as the Parr family prepares to face a threat stronger than all the Supers combined.
3 days ago
Disney’s live-action ‘Tangled’ sets release date as first look reveals Rapunzel and Mother Gothel
MOVIES

Disney’s live-action ‘Tangled’ sets release date as first look reveals Rapunzel and Mother Gothel

The D23 preview shows Teagan Croft and Kathryn Hahn in character as filming continues in Spain under director Michael Gracey
3 days ago