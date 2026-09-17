‘Disclosure Day’ star joins John Carroll Lynch comedy ‘Happy’

'Thunderbolts' and 'Disclosure Day' star joins Asa Butterfield, Mark Strong and Kyra Sedgwick in John Carroll Lynch’s dark comedy 'Happy.'

Wyatt Russell has joined the cast of John Carroll Lynch’s upcoming comedy ‘Happy.’ Russell will star alongside Asa Butterfield, Mark Strong, Kyra Sedgwick, Brittany O’Grady and Patti Harrison. He will play Roger in the film. Ira Steven Behr wrote the screenplay, and the story follows Myles, played by Butterfield, as he meets his girlfriend’s deeply dysfunctional family for the first time.

The meeting quickly turns into a chaotic experience. A shotgun gets fired at a birthday cake, while Myles encounters a voyeuristic mother and a seductive sister. His girlfriend’s disarmingly decent ex-boyfriend adds another element to the gathering. There’s also way too much booze and nowhere near enough boundaries.

Wyatt Russell in a still from 'Lodge 49' (Image Source: Jackson Lee Davis | AMC)

The family gathering spirals further out of control as Myles is tested on how far he’ll go for the woman he loves. Russell comes to the project after several major roles. He recently starred opposite Emily Blunt in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Disclosure Day’. He is currently filming ‘Birdwatcher,’ a ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ spinoff centered on his character Lee Shaw. His earlier credits include ‘Overlord’, ‘Everybody Wants Some!!,’ ‘Lodge 49,’ and ‘Under the Banner of Heaven.’

He also played a major role in the MonsterVerse through ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ and ‘Godzilla x Kong.’ Butterfield, on the other hand, gained recognition through ‘Sex Education’, where he played Otis Milburn. His film credits include ‘The Boy in the Striped Pajamas,’ ‘Hugo,’ ‘Ender’s Game,’ and ‘The Space Between Us.’ Strong has appeared in ‘1917’, ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service,’ ‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,’ and ‘Shazam!’

Wyatt Russell in a still from 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' (Image Source: @AppleTV+)

Sedgwick is known for ‘The Closer,’ ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘The Edge of Seventeen,’ and ‘Call Your Mother.’ O’Grady appeared in ‘The White Lotus,’ and ‘Little Voice,’ while Harrison has starred in ‘Together Together,’ ‘Shrinking,’ and ‘The Hotwives of Las Vegas.’ This film marks Lynch’s second feature as a director.

He made his feature directing debut with ‘Lucky,’ which starred Harry Dean Stanton and David Lynch. Lynch has also built a long acting career with roles in ‘Fargo,’ ‘Zodiac,’ ‘Shutter Island,’ and ‘The Founder.’ Production on ‘Happy’ will begin in March 2027 in the United States. BCDF Pictures produces the film, while Embankment handles worldwide sales.