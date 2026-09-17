MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Disclosure Day’ star joins John Carroll Lynch comedy ‘Happy’

'Thunderbolts' and 'Disclosure Day' star joins Asa Butterfield, Mark Strong and Kyra Sedgwick in John Carroll Lynch’s dark comedy 'Happy.'
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 18 MINUTES AGO
Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and Florence Pugh in a still from 'Thunderbolts' (Cover Image Source: Chuck Zlotnick | @Marvel)
Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and Florence Pugh in a still from 'Thunderbolts' (Cover Image Source: Chuck Zlotnick | @Marvel)

Wyatt Russell has joined the cast of John Carroll Lynch’s upcoming comedy ‘Happy.’ Russell will star alongside Asa Butterfield, Mark Strong, Kyra Sedgwick, Brittany O’Grady and Patti Harrison. He will play Roger in the film. Ira Steven Behr wrote the screenplay, and the story follows Myles, played by Butterfield, as he meets his girlfriend’s deeply dysfunctional family for the first time.

The meeting quickly turns into a chaotic experience. A shotgun gets fired at a birthday cake, while Myles encounters a voyeuristic mother and a seductive sister. His girlfriend’s disarmingly decent ex-boyfriend adds another element to the gathering. There’s also way too much booze and nowhere near enough boundaries.

Wyatt Russell in a still from 'Lodge 49'
Wyatt Russell in a still from 'Lodge 49' (Image Source: Jackson Lee Davis | AMC)

The family gathering spirals further out of control as Myles is tested on how far he’ll go for the woman he loves. Russell comes to the project after several major roles. He recently starred opposite Emily Blunt in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Disclosure Day’. He is currently filming ‘Birdwatcher,’ a ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ spinoff centered on his character Lee Shaw. His earlier credits include ‘Overlord’, ‘Everybody Wants Some!!,’ ‘Lodge 49,’ and ‘Under the Banner of Heaven.’

He also played a major role in the MonsterVerse through ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ and ‘Godzilla x Kong.’ Butterfield, on the other hand, gained recognition through ‘Sex Education’, where he played Otis Milburn. His film credits include ‘The Boy in the Striped Pajamas,’ ‘Hugo,’ ‘Ender’s Game,’ and ‘The Space Between Us.’ Strong has appeared in ‘1917’, ‘Kingsman: The Secret Service,’ ‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,’ and ‘Shazam!’ 

Wyatt Russell in a still from 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters'
Wyatt Russell in a still from 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' (Image Source: @AppleTV+)

Sedgwick is known for ‘The Closer,’ ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘The Edge of Seventeen,’ and ‘Call Your Mother.’ O’Grady appeared in ‘The White Lotus,’ and ‘Little Voice,’ while Harrison has starred in ‘Together Together,’ ‘Shrinking,’ and ‘The Hotwives of Las Vegas.’ This film marks Lynch’s second feature as a director. 

He made his feature directing debut with ‘Lucky,’ which starred Harry Dean Stanton and David Lynch. Lynch has also built a long acting career with roles in ‘Fargo,’ ‘Zodiac,’ ‘Shutter Island,’ and ‘The Founder.’ Production on ‘Happy’ will begin in March 2027 in the United States. BCDF Pictures produces the film, while Embankment handles worldwide sales.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Guy Ritchie’s thriller ‘Wife & Dog’ sets release date with star-studded cast
MOVIES

Guy Ritchie’s thriller ‘Wife & Dog’ sets release date with star-studded cast

Guy Ritchie’s latest thriller stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Rosamund Pike, Paddy Considine and Anthony Hopkins in a deadly family succession battle.
2 hours ago
‘Steps’ sets release date as new teaser puts Cinderella’s stepsisters in charge
MOVIES

‘Steps’ sets release date as new teaser puts Cinderella’s stepsisters in charge

Ali Wong leads Netflix’s ‘Steps’ as a rebellious stepsister forced to team up with Cinderella to save the kingdom.
3 hours ago
‘How to Rob a Bank’ sets delayed release date as Nicholas Hoult comedy drops trailer
MOVIES

‘How to Rob a Bank’ sets delayed release date as Nicholas Hoult comedy drops trailer

Nicholas Hoult leads David Leitch’s new heist comedy, 'How to Rob a Bank,' which follows social media-savvy criminals chasing viral fame.
3 hours ago
When does ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ come out? Release date, time, episode schedule and more
MOVIES

When does ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ come out? Release date, time, episode schedule and more

Alan Cumming returns with 22 civilian contestants competing for up to $250,000 in the Scottish Highlands, and here's the complete schedule.
3 hours ago
Chris Evans and Anya Taylor-Joy’s ‘Sacrifice’ finally gets Netflix release date after long wait
MOVIES

Chris Evans and Anya Taylor-Joy’s ‘Sacrifice’ finally gets Netflix release date after long wait

Anya Taylor-Joy leads a group that believes three famous people have to go into a volcano to save the Earth
13 hours ago
‘Tenzing’ sets release date as Tom Hiddleston movie gets first trailer
MOVIES

‘Tenzing’ sets release date as Tom Hiddleston movie gets first trailer

'Tenzing' is a historical drama about the first successful Mount Everest expedition
15 hours ago
‘Christmas at the Kringles’ sets release date in eerie first trailer
MOVIES

‘Christmas at the Kringles’ sets release date in eerie first trailer

‘Christmas at the Kringles’ unveils its first trailer, offering dark comedy and bloody chaos from ‘Willy’s Wonderland’ director Kevin Lewis.
23 hours ago
Stephen Colbert gives major update on ‘Lord of the Rings’ movie after Emmy win
MOVIES

Stephen Colbert gives major update on ‘Lord of the Rings’ movie after Emmy win

Stephen Colbert is co-writing a ‘Lord of the Rings’ movie alongside Philippa Boyens and Peter McGee
1 day ago
Woody Harrelson set to star in Rick Alverson's new suspense drama
MOVIES

Woody Harrelson set to star in Rick Alverson's new suspense drama

Woody Harrelson leads a new suspense drama from Rick Alverson, with Caleb Landry Jones joining the cast.
2 days ago
‘Fleabag’ star set to lead Simon Stephens’ ‘Sea Wall’ film adaptation
MOVIES

‘Fleabag’ star set to lead Simon Stephens’ ‘Sea Wall’ film adaptation

A 'Fleabag' favorite returns to a defining stage role for an ambitious new film adaptation of Simon Stephens’ acclaimed play.
3 days ago