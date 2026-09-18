MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Meryl Streep to voice Aslan in Netflix’s ‘Narnia’ as Greta Gerwig explains surprising casting: ‘I wanted…’

‘Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew’ will be released in IMAX and regular theaters on February 12, 2027
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
(L) Meryl Streep attends 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' European premiere; (R) Greta Gerwig attends the 'Jay Kelly' red carpet (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by Karwai Tang; (R) Photo by Daniele Venturelli)
(L) Meryl Streep attends 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' European premiere; (R) Greta Gerwig attends the 'Jay Kelly' red carpet (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by Karwai Tang; (R) Photo by Daniele Venturelli)

Meryl Streep is now the official ‘Narnia’ lion. Empire’s latest cover story confirms that Streep will lend her voice to Aslan in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew,’ bringing an end to speculation about the actor’s role in the film. Streep’s involvement had been rumored since April 2025, when reports first linked her to the role. Netflix later included her name in a cast listing for the film, but Empire’s latest report now confirms that she will indeed voice the iconic character. Meanwhile, Gerwig herself has explained why Streep was the perfect choice for the role.

Meryl Streep arrives at the
Meryl Streep arrives at the "Princesa de Asturias" Awards at Teatro Campoamor on October 20, 2023, in Asturias, Spain (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samuel de Roman)

“I wanted someone who was profound but not pretentious, who had gravitas but not morose self-seriousness,” Gerwig told Empire. “Someone who could communicate depth and pathos as well as joy and delight. I wanted someone who was older than 70, so there was a wisdom of experience, but who also had the capacity of fresh wonder, like a child. And also to be one of the greatest actors to ever do it. That list is not a long one,” she added. In fact, this won’t be the first time Gerwig and Streep have collaborated on a project. Streep previously played Aunt March in Gerwig's 2019 adaptation of ‘Little Women.’

As for the rest of the cast, Emma Mackey plays Jadis, the White Witch, with Carey Mulligan, Ciaran Hinds, Denise Gough, and Daniel Craig rounding out the adult cast, with the latter widely expected to play Uncle Andrew. Newcomers David McKenna and Beatrice Campbell lead the film as Digory and Polly, respectively. Gerwig has also relocated the story into the 1950s, rather than Lewis’ original time period of 1900. ‘Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew,’ the first chronological entry in the 'Chronicles of Narnia' series and sixth overall, will be released in IMAX and regular theaters on February 12, 2027, with IMAX previews beginning on February 10. The film will arrive on Netflix on April 2, 2027. One thing the latest update doesn’t reveal is the gender of Aslan, which has always been male in the books and previous adaptations. Liam Neeson previously voiced the character in the 2005-2010 film trilogy, the most widely seen adaptation of the series so far.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Does ‘Resident Evil’ have a post-credit scene? What to know before heading to theaters
MOVIES

Does ‘Resident Evil’ have a post-credit scene? What to know before heading to theaters

Helmed by Zach Cregger, the latest ‘Resident Evil’ movie stars Austin Abrams in the lead role
5 hours ago
‘Disclosure Day’ star joins John Carroll Lynch comedy ‘Happy’
MOVIES

‘Disclosure Day’ star joins John Carroll Lynch comedy ‘Happy’

'Thunderbolts' and 'Disclosure Day' star joins Asa Butterfield, Mark Strong and Kyra Sedgwick in John Carroll Lynch’s dark comedy 'Happy.'
15 hours ago
Guy Ritchie’s thriller ‘Wife & Dog’ sets release date with star-studded cast
MOVIES

Guy Ritchie’s thriller ‘Wife & Dog’ sets release date with star-studded cast

Guy Ritchie’s latest thriller stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Rosamund Pike, Paddy Considine and Anthony Hopkins in a deadly family succession battle.
17 hours ago
‘Steps’ sets release date as new teaser puts Cinderella’s stepsisters in charge
MOVIES

‘Steps’ sets release date as new teaser puts Cinderella’s stepsisters in charge

Ali Wong leads Netflix’s ‘Steps’ as a rebellious stepsister forced to team up with Cinderella to save the kingdom.
18 hours ago
‘How to Rob a Bank’ sets delayed release date as Nicholas Hoult comedy drops trailer
MOVIES

‘How to Rob a Bank’ sets delayed release date as Nicholas Hoult comedy drops trailer

Nicholas Hoult leads David Leitch’s new heist comedy, 'How to Rob a Bank,' which follows social media-savvy criminals chasing viral fame.
18 hours ago
When does ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ come out? Release date, time, episode schedule and more
MOVIES

When does ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ come out? Release date, time, episode schedule and more

Alan Cumming returns with 22 civilian contestants competing for up to $250,000 in the Scottish Highlands, and here's the complete schedule.
19 hours ago
Chris Evans and Anya Taylor-Joy’s ‘Sacrifice’ finally gets Netflix release date after long wait
MOVIES

Chris Evans and Anya Taylor-Joy’s ‘Sacrifice’ finally gets Netflix release date after long wait

Anya Taylor-Joy leads a group that believes three famous people have to go into a volcano to save the Earth
1 day ago
‘Tenzing’ sets release date as Tom Hiddleston movie gets first trailer
MOVIES

‘Tenzing’ sets release date as Tom Hiddleston movie gets first trailer

'Tenzing' is a historical drama about the first successful Mount Everest expedition
1 day ago
‘Christmas at the Kringles’ sets release date in eerie first trailer
MOVIES

‘Christmas at the Kringles’ sets release date in eerie first trailer

‘Christmas at the Kringles’ unveils its first trailer, offering dark comedy and bloody chaos from ‘Willy’s Wonderland’ director Kevin Lewis.
1 day ago
Stephen Colbert gives major update on ‘Lord of the Rings’ movie after Emmy win
MOVIES

Stephen Colbert gives major update on ‘Lord of the Rings’ movie after Emmy win

Stephen Colbert is co-writing a ‘Lord of the Rings’ movie alongside Philippa Boyens and Peter McGee
1 day ago