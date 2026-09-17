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‘How to Rob a Bank’ sets delayed release date as Nicholas Hoult comedy drops trailer

Nicholas Hoult leads David Leitch’s new heist comedy, 'How to Rob a Bank,' which follows social media-savvy criminals chasing viral fame.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Nicholas Hoult in a still from 'How to Rob a Bank' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | JoBlo Movie Network)
Nicholas Hoult in a still from 'How to Rob a Bank' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | JoBlo Movie Network)

‘How to Rob a Bank’ has pushed back its theatrical release date to November 13, 2026. Amazon MGM Studios originally scheduled David Leitch’s R-rated action thriller for September 4. The studio released the first trailer in June and a second trailer today. The film stars Nicholas Hoult, Zoe Kravitz, Anna Sawai, Rhenzy Feliz, Christian Slater, Pete Davidson, and John C. Reilly.

The story follows a group of social media-savvy bank robbers who broadcast their increasingly audacious heists online, turning themselves into viral celebrities. As their following grows, a veteran FBI agent and a gifted software engineer begin closing in on the crew.

Zoe Kravitz in a still from 'How To Rob A Bank' (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)
Zoe Kravitz in a still from 'How To Rob A Bank' (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Even after law enforcement closes in, the robbers refuse to back down. They prepare for an even bigger heist, putting their plans and newfound fame at risk. Bianculli had been developing the heist script for several years with Imagine Entertainment before Leitch came on board. Leitch was attached to direct and produce through his production company 87North Productions, with Amazon MGM Studios later joining the project.

Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody, Allan Mandelbaum, Kelly McCormick, and Leitch serve as producers. Nicholas Hoult was cast as the lead in March 2025. Sawai joined the following month, while Davidson entered negotiations around the same time and was confirmed in May. Feliz and Kravitz later joined the cast, followed by Reilly in June and Slater in July.

Zoe Kravitz in a still from 'How to Rob a Bank'
Zoe Kravitz in a still from 'How to Rob a Bank' — (Image Source: YouTube | JoBlo Movie Network)

Some online reports said Amazon MGM changed the release date following strong audience response from viewers in the 18-34 demographic. Leitch previously directed ‘Bullet Train,’ ‘Deadpool 2,’ ‘Atomic Blonde,’ and ‘The Fall Guy.’

His filmography includes action movies that mix large-scale set pieces with comedy. Hoult joins the project after several major film roles. He played Nux in ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ and Hank McCoy in the ‘X-Men’ films. He later starred in ‘The Menu,’ ‘Renfield,’ and ‘Nosferatu.’ Kravitz previously worked with Hoult in ‘Mad Max: Fury Road,’ while her recent credits include ‘The Batman’ and ‘Kimi.’

Anna Sawai joins the cast after her breakout role in ‘Shogun,’ where she played Toda Mariko. She previously appeared in ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ and ‘F9: The Fast Saga.’ Rhenzy Feliz is known for playing Alex Wilder in Marvel’s ‘Runaways.’

Nicholas Hoult in a still from 'How to Rob a Bank'
Nicholas Hoult in a still from 'How to Rob a Bank' (Image Source: YouTube | JoBlo Movie Network)

He later starred in ‘All Together Now’ and appeared in ‘The Tender Bar.’ Christian Slater brings several decades of film and television work to the project. His credits include ‘Heathers,’ ‘True Romance,’ ‘Mr. Robot,’ and ‘Dr. Death.’

Pete Davidson rose to fame through ‘Saturday Night Live.’ His film credits include ‘The Suicide Squad,’ ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies,’ ‘Meet Cute,’ and ‘Dumb Money.’ John C. Reilly has worked across comedy and drama. His credits include ‘Step Brothers,’ ‘Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story,’ ‘Chicago,’ ‘Boogie Nights,’ and ‘Stan & Ollie.’

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