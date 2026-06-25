Marvel makes surprising change to ‘Avengers: Endgame’ viewing experience ahead of its theatrical re-release

'Avengers: Endgame' was released in 2019 and was widely considered as the final chapter of the Infinity Saga.

Marvel fans had a huge reason to celebrate when they learned that 'Avengers: Endgame' was returning to the theaters for a special screening on September 25. The film, which marked the culmination of the Infinity Saga, was originally released on April 26, 2019. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the film became the most successful comic book movie in history as the surviving Avengers and their allies united to undo Thanos’ Snap and defeat him. However, since Marvel Studios is bringing back the Avengers franchise with 'Avengers: Doomsday,' it's also giving audiences a refresher before they face a new threat in the form of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. At CinemaCon 2026, Disney announced the theatrical re-release of 'Avengers: Endgame,' a refresher ahead of 'Avengers: Doomsday.'

A still from the 2019 movie 'Avengers: Endgame' (Image Source: Marvel Studios | Avengers: Endgame)

Disney also unveiled the new title for the movie's re-release, 'Avengers: Endgame Encore,' according to Deadline. Furthermore, it is also planning to screen the re-release of 'Endgame' on Infinity Vision-certified screens, a new certification for premium large-format theaters that promises to deliver "the biggest, brightest, and most immersive cinematic experiences" for moviegoers. It was revealed that the Infinity Vision release of 'Endgame' includes a custom introduction, additional new footage, and a special end tag exclusive to Infinity Vision and IMAX releases. Additionally, Disney has launched the Infinity Vision ticketing landing page at InfinityVisionTickets.com.

A look at Dr. Strange from 'Avengers: Endgame' (Image Source: Marvel Studios | Avengers: Endgame)

The outlet also reported that the studio is currently reviewing applications from more than 7,500 global exhibitor screens looking for the Infinity Vision certification for their screens. Some of the criteria for qualification are as follows: the screen must be at least 45 feet wide, feature an immersive sound system such as Dolby Atmos or 7.1, and have brightness levels of 14 footlamberts in 2D and 6 footlamberts in 3D. The aim of Infinity Vision is to guide moviegoers to the best screens available. Cinema United president Michael O’Leary praised Disney for taking the initiative to improve the cinematic experience for viewers.

A still from the 2019 movie 'Avengers: Endgame' (Image Source: Marvel Studios | Avengers: Endgame)

"We compliment Disney’s leadership in promoting the great myriad of theatrical experiences available to movie fans today. We need to ensure that audiences everywhere are aware of the many options available to them in their local theaters," he said. 'Avengers: Doomsday' is set to hit theaters on December 18 and will be followed by 'Avengers: Secret Wars.' Set to release on December 17, 2027, 'Secret Wars' will mark the concluding chapter of the Multiverse Saga and the end of the MCU's Phase Six.