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‘Tenzing’ sets release date as Tom Hiddleston movie gets first trailer

'Tenzing' is a historical drama about the first successful Mount Everest expedition
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Tom Hiddleston as Edmund Hillary in a still from 'Tenzing' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Apple TV)
Tom Hiddleston as Edmund Hillary in a still from 'Tenzing' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Apple TV)

Tom Hiddleston is heading to Mount Everest in ‘Tenzing’, a new historical drama about the first successful expedition to the world’s highest peak. The film has released its first trailer ahead of its theatrical debut. Directed by Jennifer Peedom, the movie stars Hiddleston as Edmund Hillary, Genden Phuntsok as Tenzing Norgay, and Willem Dafoe as expedition leader John Hunt. The film will hit theaters on October 9 after its Telluride Film Festival premiere. It will begin streaming on Apple TV a week later.

The first trailer sets up the dangerous 1953 expedition and the pressure the climbers face as they attempt to reach Everest’s summit. Hillary and Tenzing Norgay became the two climbers credited with successfully reaching the summit. The trailer opens with Hunt addressing the expedition team, saying, “We’ve been trying to climb this mountain for 30 years.” “Britain is depending on us to get up first,” he adds.

Willem Dafoe as Colonel John Hunt in a still from 'Tenzing'
Willem Dafoe as Colonel John Hunt in a still from 'Tenzing' (Image Source: YouTube | Apple TV)

The story explores more than the physical challenge of climbing Everest, highlighting Tenzing’s struggle for respect in an expedition shaped by class and colonialism. The film portrays him as an exceptionally capable Sherpa with a deeper understanding of the mountain than any other member of the party. To Tenzing, Mount Everest is Chomolungma, a mountain of deep religious significance. Tenzing’s wife Dawa encourages him to pursue his ambitions. He later finds an ally in expedition secretary Jill Henderson, who helps persuade Hunt to give Tenzing a place on the climbing team rather than treating him solely as a Sherpa.

Tom Hiddleston leads the cast as Edmund Hillary. The actor is known for playing Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has starred in films including ‘The Night Manager’, ‘Crimson Peak’ and ‘Kong: Skull Island’. Phuntsok plays Tenzing in his feature film debut. His casting places the Sherpa climber at the center of a story that has often focused heavily on Hillary. Dafoe plays Hunt, the British army colonel who leads the expedition. The Oscar-nominated actor has appeared in ‘Platoon’, ‘The Lighthouse’, ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Poor Things’. Caitríona Balfe plays Jill Henderson, while Thinley Lhamo portrays Dawa.

Genden Phuntsok as Tenzing Norgay and Willem Dafoe as Colonel John Hunt in a still from 'Tenzing'
Genden Phuntsok as Tenzing Norgay and Willem Dafoe as Colonel John Hunt in a still from 'Tenzing' (Image Source: YouTube | Apple TV)

Peedom previously directed the BAFTA-nominated documentary ‘Sherpa’. She was working on the film when a 2014 avalanche on Mount Everest killed 16 Sherpa mountain guides. Her experience documenting the Sherpa community gives her a perspective that closely aligns with one of the central viewpoints explored in 'Tenzing '. The film will also screen at the Toronto International Film Festival before opening at the Zurich Film Festival on September 24.

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