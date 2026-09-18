Does ‘Resident Evil’ have a post-credit scene? What to know before heading to theaters

Helmed by Zach Cregger, the latest ‘Resident Evil’ movie stars Austin Abrams in the lead role

The recently released ‘Resident Evil’ (2026) has drawn significant attention as one of this year’s most anticipated films. Based on Capcom’s iconic franchise, the movie brings the series’ signature horror to the big screen. For those wondering whether the latest ‘Resident Evil’ has a post-credit scene, the answer is no. However, those who wish to stay back will be treated to some thrilling music. As the screen cuts to black, fans will see red text against a black background as ‘Animal Farm’ plays in the background.

A still from ‘Resident Evil’ (2026) featuring Austin Abrams (Image Source: Sony Pictures)

The lyrics perfectly capture what unfolds in the film: “This world is big and wild and half insane. Take me where real animals are playing. Just a dirty old shack, where the hound dogs bark, that we called our home.” After the song ends, 'Main Titles Extended' plays. Hays Holladay and Ryan Holladay have composed it, in collaboration with Aaron Esposito. ​Viewers are then treated to another song, 'Skybridge Reprise,' which is also composed by the Holladay brothers and Shannon Lay. Hearing these tracks immediately after the film may give viewers goosebumps, especially against the dark backdrop of the credits.

While the film does not feature a post-credit scene, its credit sequence is an eerie way to wrap up the story. The film also features an original plot that is not directly adapted from the Capcom franchise, making it a fresh addition to the ‘Resident Evil’ universe. ​Additionally, the filmmakers are seemingly waiting to see how the film performs before expanding the storyline. The director, Zach Cregger, in his interview with The Playlist noted, “I can’t help thinking about other places this story could go. I’ve got ideas, but this movie hasn’t even come out yet. Let’s see what happens.”