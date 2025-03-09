Jamie Foxx’s reaction to Brie Larson’s bold outfit during an interview has fans saying the same thing

Jamie Foxx did something most guests wouldn’t on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'—and fans definitely noticed

Jamie Foxx is a pro at maintaining eye contact with talk show hosts in televised interviews! In December 2019, when Jamie Foxx appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', 'Captain Marvel' star Brie Larson temporarily took over hosting duties. Larson began the episode with an enthusiastic introduction, saying, "Please say hello to the one and only, Jamie Foxx." According to The Things, Foxx couldn't help but admire Larson’s beauty, telling her, "Oh, man, Bri, you look amazing," to which she graciously replied, "Thank you, so do you." As the conversation continued, Larson playfully asked, "How do I look behind the desk?" Foxx, never missing a beat, quipped, "Man, I'm telling you, the monitor almost fell off in the back when you came out. You look beautiful. Give it up for her."

Later in the interview, Larson joked with Foxx, saying, "I know you were so used to seeing me in my permed wig for so long," to which he casually replied, "Yeah, this is great." Keeping the playful banter going, Larson then quipped, "Welcome to my new home. It’s more like an Airbnb, but here we are. We are here to talk about you." At one point, Foxx even reached for a glass of water, seemingly to keep himself composed. Throughout the episode, the two movie stars covered a range of topics, including Foxx’s daughter Corinne starring in 'Jimmy Kimmel' and Norman Lear’s 'Good Times' revival, his experience coaching his 11-year-old daughter Annalise’s basketball team, and their film 'Just Mercy'. However, what truly caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans was Foxx’s demeanor throughout the interview.

While getting interviewed by Larson, Foxx maintained respectful eye contact with her, and fans couldn't help but praise the Oscar-winning actor for not staring at Larson's revealing outfit. For her hosting debut, Larson stunned in a sleek black dress with a plunging neckline, exuding elegance and confidence. The dress also featured a thigh-high slit, effortlessly showcasing her toned legs. Meanwhile, Foxx opted for a stylish maroon pantsuit, bringing his signature flair to the late-night show.

Once the episode aired, users flooded the YouTube comments section with several messages. One social media user wrote, "In those moments Jamie's whole life and career flashed before his eyes. He remembered his wife, kids, parents as he thought, 'To see or not to see is the real question.'" Another stated, "The single most impressive late-night guest appearance of all time. The most disciplined 15 minutes in human history." Followed by a third fan who commented, "Jamie Foxx should win an Emmy just for this interview." A netizen chimed in, "This was 15 minutes of iron self-discipline on display here." Another user went on to say, "Round of applause to Jaimie Foxx for holding himself together." One said, "Hats off to his respectful eye contact. Her outfit is so revealing, yet his eyes don't falter..."

For the unversed, Foxx and Larson have previously shared the screen space. They starred in the 2019 biographical legal drama 'Just Mercy' which revolved around the life story of young defense attorney Bryan Stevenson, who represented the underprivileged on death row in the South. Along with Foxx and Larson, the film 'Just Mercy' which is based on Stevenson's memoir of the same name, also featured Michael B Jordan, Rob Morgan, Rafe Spall, and Tim Blake Nelson. In case you're wondering, 'Just Mercy' is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.