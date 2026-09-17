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‘Steps’ sets release date as new teaser puts Cinderella’s stepsisters in charge

Ali Wong leads Netflix’s ‘Steps’ as a rebellious stepsister forced to team up with Cinderella to save the kingdom.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 43 MINUTES AGO
Lilith and Cinderella join the Fairy Godmother in ‘Steps’ (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
Lilith and Cinderella join the Fairy Godmother in ‘Steps’ (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

Netflix is turning the Cinderella story on its head with ‘Steps,’ an animated movie that shifts the focus from the familiar princess to her misunderstood stepsisters. The new teaser introduces Ali Wong as Lilith, who refuses to accept the role that fairy tales have assigned to her.

‘Steps’ will premiere November 20 on Netflix. Stephanie Hsu voices Lilith’s sister Margot, while Amanda Seyfried plays Cinderella. Bette Midler voices the Fairy Godmother, and Nikki Glaser takes on the role of Priscilla, a schemer who gains control of the kingdom after Lilith disrupts the traditional Cinderella story.

Nikki Glaser voices Priscilla in ‘Steps’ (Image Source: Netflix)
Nikki Glaser voices Priscilla in ‘Steps’ (Image Source: Netflix)

Netflix’s official synopsis reads: “Sick of living in Cinderella’s shadow, Lilith (Wong) steals the Fairy Godmother (Midler)’s magic wand and hijacks the Royal Ball with her sister Margot (Hsu), breaking the Cinderella story as we know it and dooming the kingdom to the tyrannical rule of Priscilla (Glaser), a villainous schemer who swoops in and snatches the throne. Now, Lilith must team up with Cinderella (Seyfried) to fight biker trolls, outrun evil henchmen, and escape the Screaming Woods on an epic quest to save the kingdom, but most importantly, their relationship.”

Lilith and Cinderella find themselves in danger in ‘Steps’ (Image Source: Netflix)
Lilith and Cinderella find themselves in danger in ‘Steps’ (Image Source: Netflix)

The teaser shows Lilith stealing the Fairy Godmother’s wand and hijacking the Royal Ball. Her actions allow Priscilla to take the throne, leaving Lilith and Cinderella to work together despite their differences. The footage also offers a look at the kingdom of Alouette and the creatures the sisters encounter during their journey.

Daniel Radcliffe voices the Prince, while Young Mazino plays a troll named Gef. Peter Dinklage voices Roderick, a murderous man-nanny, and WWE wrestler Damian Priest plays Cracktor. The cast also includes Wong, Hsu, Seyfried, Midler, and Glaser in the central roles. Alyce Tzue and John Ripa directed ‘Steps.’ Tzue previously won a Student Academy Award, while Ripa served as a co-director on ‘Raya and the Last Dragon.’

Daniel Radcliffe voices the Prince in ‘Steps’ (Image Source: Netflix)
Daniel Radcliffe voices the Prince in ‘Steps’ (Image Source: Netflix)

The movie also marks a production milestone for Netflix. ‘Steps’ is the first feature made entirely by Netflix Animation Studios from beginning to end, without relying on an outside partner or vendor studio. The film joins Netflix’s year-end animation slate alongside ‘Ray Gunn’ and ‘In Waves.’

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