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‘Christmas at the Kringles’ sets release date in eerie first trailer

‘Christmas at the Kringles’ unveils its first trailer, offering dark comedy and bloody chaos from ‘Willy’s Wonderland’ director Kevin Lewis.
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 28 MINUTES AGO
Ron Livingston as Mark Severson in a still from 'Christmas at the Kringles' — (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Briarcliff Entertainment)
Ron Livingston as Mark Severson in a still from 'Christmas at the Kringles' — (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Briarcliff Entertainment)

Christmas arrives early this year, and it comes with a chainsaw. ‘Christmas at the Kringles,’ the new holiday horror-comedy from ‘Willy’s Wonderland’ director Kevin Lewis, has released its first trailer ahead of its theatrical debut. Briarcliff Entertainment will release the movie in theaters on October 30. The trailer introduces a suburban family who meet neighbors whose love of Christmas goes far beyond normal holiday enthusiasm.

Thomas Lennon gets one of the trailer’s wildest moments, screaming that he’s a ‘crazy man’ with a chainsaw. The footage suggests the movie will lean into Christmas comedy while still delivering plenty of blood and horror. The trailer follows the Severson family after they move into a new suburban neighborhood.

Their new neighbors, the Kringles, celebrate Christmas year-round. The cheerful facade begins to crack when the Seversons discover that the Kringles have sinister plans for them. The neighbors want to hypnotize and indoctrinate the newcomers, turning an ordinary suburban move into a fight for survival.

Arden Myrin as Carol Kringle and Rachel Bilson as Julie Severson in a still from 'Christmas at the Kringles'
Arden Myrin as Carol Kringle and Rachel Bilson as Julie Severson in a still from 'Christmas at the Kringles' (Image Source: YouTube | Briarcliff Entertainment)

The premise puts the two families on a collision course as the Seversons try to escape the Kringles' influence. The trailer also gives a glimpse of the neighbors' strange behavior and the increasingly violent situation facing the family. Lennon’s chainsaw moment captures the movie’s offbeat approach to its otherwise disturbing premise.

He leads a cast that includes several familiar comedy and horror performers. Ron Livingston, known for ‘The Conjuring’ and ‘Office Space,’ joins the ensemble alongside Rob Riggle, who has appeared in ‘21 Jump Street’ and ‘The Hangover.’

David Wain as Noel Tannebaum in a still from 'Christmas at the Kringles'
David Wain as Noel Tannebaum in a still from 'Christmas at the Kringles' — (Image Source: YouTube | Briarcliff Entertainment)

Rachel Bilson, best known for ‘The O.C.,’ also stars in the holiday horror-comedy. Arden Myrin, who appeared in ‘Satanic Panic,’ adds another horror connection to the cast. Donald Faison, known for ‘Scrubs’ and ‘Clueless,’ stars alongside Beverly D’Angelo, who remains closely associated with the ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ franchise. David Wain, who worked on ‘Wet Hot American Summer,’ rounds out the familiar names. Alexis Kemp and Zeke Jones also star alongside Lennon.

Zack Imbrogno, the screenplay writer of this film, previously worked on ‘Slayers,’ another horror-comedy that mixed genre elements with an irreverent tone. With Lewis behind the camera, ‘Christmas at the Kringles’ brings its unusual premise to the big screen with a mix of suburban satire, Christmas imagery and horror.

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