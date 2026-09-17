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Chris Evans and Anya Taylor-Joy’s ‘Sacrifice’ finally gets Netflix release date after long wait

Anya Taylor-Joy leads a group that believes three famous people have to go into a volcano to save the Earth
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Sacrifice’ (Cover Image Source: Netflix's Tudum)
A still from ‘Sacrifice’ (Cover Image Source: Netflix's Tudum)

‘Sacrifice’ premiered in Toronto on September 6, 2025, as part of the Special Presentations package, and languished without a U.S. distributor. Netflix swooped in last May, acquiring domestic rights at the Cannes market. Now, the film is set to premiere on October 16, 2026. The streamer released the full trailer and key art on Wednesday, giving viewers the first glimpse of what Romain Gavras actually made. The movie stars Chris Evans as Mike Tyler, a washed-up action star attempting to reinvent himself as a man who cares about the planet. His big return takes place at a fancy black-tie gala in Greece hosted by a billionaire couple in a marble mine, full of people only interested in getting a selfie. 

A still from ‘Sacrifice’ (Image Source: Netflix Tudum)
A still from ‘Sacrifice’ (Image Source: Netflix's Tudum)

Anya Taylor-Joy (‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’) stars as Joan, the leader of a cult that believes a volcanic eruption is imminent and that three of the partygoers must go into the magma to prevent it. Evans’ character is chosen, along with two others, and the movie is then no longer about a party: It’s about a hostage journey to a volcano. Gavras wrote the script with Will Arbery, the playwright who worked on ‘Succession,’ and described it to Netflix’s Tudum as a roller coaster with many twists. “The film is kind of a roller coaster. You need to enter the film like you’re going to enter a ride and let yourself go. There’s a lot of rug pulls and you think you’re going this way, but you’re going that way,” he said.

A still from ‘Sacrifice’ (Image Source: Netflix Tudum)
A still from ‘Sacrifice’ (Image Source: Netflix's Tudum)

The supporting cast includes Vincent Cassel, Salma Hayek Pinault, John Malkovich, Sam Richardson, Ambika Mod, Jade Croot, Miriam Silverman, Swedish rapper Jonatan “Yung Lean” Leandoer, and Charli xcx as Mother Nature. The 101-minute film, rated R for bloody violence, language, and s****l references, was shot in Greece and Bulgaria. Black Bear Pictures has U.K. rights, but has yet to announce a release date. Release dates for other territories have also not been announced yet. ‘Sacrifice’ will release on Netflix in the U.S. and France on Friday, October 16.

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