Guy Ritchie’s thriller ‘Wife & Dog’ sets release date with star-studded cast

Guy Ritchie’s latest thriller stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Rosamund Pike, Paddy Considine and Anthony Hopkins in a deadly family succession battle.

Guy Ritchie’s ‘Wife & Dog’ will arrive in theaters on February 19, 2027. Benedict Cumberbatch, Rosamund Pike, Paddy Considine and Anthony Hopkins lead the cast, with Cosmo Jarvis and James Norton also starring. The new thriller centers on the Fairbank family and their associates. Their greed sparks betrayal and murder during a fight over succession.

The first trailer promises some classic Ritchie hallmarks, including bursts of violence and a twisty script. Ritchie wrote, produced, and directed the film. His recent directing credits include ‘Wrath of Man,’ ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre,’ ‘The Covenant’, ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,’ and ‘In the Grey.’

Rosamund Pike in a still from 'Wife and Dog' (Image Source: YouTube | ONE Media)

The filmmaker began his feature directing career with ‘Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels’ in 1998. He followed it with ‘Snatch,’ starring Jason Statham, Brad Pitt and Benicio del Toro. Ritchie later moved into bigger studio projects, including ‘Sherlock Holmes,’ ‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E.,’ ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword,’ and the live-action ‘Aladdin.’

Cumberbatch joins the project after a wide range of film and television roles. He played Sherlock Holmes in the BBC series ‘Sherlock’ and Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His film credits include ‘The Imitation Game,’ ‘1917,’ ‘The Power of the Dog,’ and ‘The Courier.’

Pike has starred in films such as ‘Gone Girl,’ ‘Pride & Prejudice,’ ‘I Care a Lot,’ and ‘Saltburn.’ She earned an Oscar nomination for playing Amy Dunne in ‘Gone Girl.’ Considine has appeared in ‘The Outsider,’ ‘House of the Dragon,’ ‘Peaky Blinders,’ and ‘The Third Day.’ His film work includes ‘Hot Fuzz,’ ‘The Death of Stalin,’ and ‘The World’s End.’ Hopkins brings decades of film experience to the thriller. He played Hannibal Lecter in ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ and appeared in ‘The Father,’ ‘The Remains of the Day,’ ‘Thor,’ and ‘The Two Popes.’

Anthony Hopkins in a still from 'Wife and Dog' (Image Source: YouTube | ONE Media)

Jarvis has starred in ‘Peaky Blinders’, ‘Calm with Horses’ and ‘Persuasion.’ Norton is known for ‘Happy Valley,’ ‘War & Peace,’ ‘Little Women,’ and ‘The Nevers.’ Ritchie also has ‘Viva La Madness’ in post-production. The film is based on J.J. Connolly’s novel of the same name, a sequel to ‘Layer Cake,’ with Statham playing the character originally played by Daniel Craig. With its battle for succession, ‘Wife & Dog’ adds another ensemble thriller to Ritchie’s filmography.