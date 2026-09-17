When does ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ come out? Release date, time, episode schedule and more

Alan Cumming returns with 22 civilian contestants competing for up to $250,000 in the Scottish Highlands, and here's the complete schedule.

'The Traitors: New Blood' is bringing the competition back to the Scottish Highlands, but this time it features 22 civilians. Hosted by Alan Cumming, the spinoff features 22 civilians competing for a prize of up to $250,000. The show premieres on September 17 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, and the season begins with a two-hour special featuring the first two episodes, giving viewers an extended introduction to the contestants and their game at the castle. A second two-episode special will air on September 24. After that, the series will move to individual episodes on Thursdays. However, there is a break in the schedule before episode 5 arrives in October.

Masked figures gather outside the castle in 'The Traitors: New Blood' (Image Source: NBC | Euan Cherry)

NBC has confirmed the broadcast dates for the first six episodes. Here is the confirmed episode schedule:

September 17: Episodes 1 and 2

September 24: Episodes 3 and 4

October 8: Episode 5

October 15: Episode 6

There will be no new episode on October 1, meaning viewers will have to wait two weeks between episodes 4 and 5. NBC has not provided a reason for the break. The network has also not announced the broadcast dates for the remaining episodes or confirmed when the finale will air. The schedule will be updated as additional dates become available. Viewers can watch 'The Traitors: New Blood' live on NBC every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, and stream on Peacock the following day.

Contestants gather outside the castle in 'The Traitors: New Blood' (Image Source: NBC | Euan Cherry)

Unlike the original US version of 'The Traitors', which streams on Peacock, 'New Blood' is airing on NBC first. All four seasons of the original series are also available on Peacock for viewers who want to catch up. NBC and Peacock have not confirmed the total episode count for the spinoff. While recent seasons of the original series have featured 12 episodes, including a reunion, there is no confirmation that 'New Blood' will follow the same episode count.

Cumming told Entertainment Weekly that the move to NBC has also changed how episodes are structured. Each installment has a 42-minute runtime, meaning the show will not necessarily cover a full day at the castle in every episode. “There’s a lot of screaming.”

Alan Cumming accepted the Reality Competition Program for #TheTraitorsUS at #Emmys: "Please make sure you're registered to vote because the time for talk is over, it is now time to vote, America." pic.twitter.com/G65HKufnSA — Deadline (@DEADLINE) September 15, 2026

He told TV Insider, talking about what fans could expect this season. “They’re completely immersed in that world because they don’t have the experience of being on a set. They take it more seriously. For real people, it’s a huge amount of money [that] changes lives. So, in the missions, they are fighting much more for the pot.”

The competition itself remains familiar. The 22 contestants will be divided into Faithful and Traitors, with the Faithful trying to identify and eliminate the players working against them. If they banish every Traitor, the remaining Faithful split the prize money. If a Traitor survives until the end, that player can claim the entire pot.