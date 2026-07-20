‘Avengers: Doomsday’ trailer teases massive Avengers vs X-Men showdown

A new trailer hints at unexpected clashes as Doctor Doom draws multiple Marvel teams into one battle.

Marvel Studios has released the first full trailer for ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ offering a glimpse into a sprawling multiverse conflict that brings together several major Marvel teams. The footage suggests that familiar alliances may not hold, as heroes from different corners of the franchise cross paths under tense circumstances. At the center of it all is Doctor Doom, whose actions appear to pull the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and others into a single, high-stakes confrontation.

Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) prepares to strike in the ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)

Among the standout moments is a brief but striking clash between Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi and Channing Tatum’s Gambit. The sequence unfolds as characters from the Avengers, Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts, and the earlier ‘X-Men’ films converge. The trailer does not clarify why the two are fighting, leaving the cause of their confrontation unresolved. Gambit is joined by several returning mutant figures, including Professor Xavier, Magneto, Cyclops, Mystique, Beast, and Nightcrawler, marking a major crossover between different eras of Marvel storytelling.

Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom receives his first full reveal in the trailer after previously appearing with his face hidden. Now shown in full armor and mask, Doom is positioned as the central threat driving the narrative. His presence appears to force uneasy alliances and ignite conflicts between heroes who might otherwise stand together. In one moment, Thor urges the assembled characters to “put aside your petty squabbles” and come together as “brothers and sisters,” before warning that they will need “a miracle.” The trailer also features Chris Evans, whose appearance prompts a shocked reaction from Thor as he lifts Mjolnir.

Chris Evans holds Mjolnir as Thor reaches for the hammer in the ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)

Alongside them, the Fantastic Four and the Thunderbolts are shown entering the fray, expanding the story beyond a traditional Avengers lineup. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, with a screenplay by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely, ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ is set to release in theaters on December 18. A follow-up, ‘Avengers: Secret Wars,’ is scheduled for December 2027. The trailer, first shown at CinemaCon before its wider release on July 20, offers an early look at how this multiverse collision could reshape the Marvel Cinematic Universe.