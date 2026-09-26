‘Landman’ Season 3 gets a major update after months of uncertainty

James Jordan shared a set photo confirming ‘Landman’ Season 3 is filming after a string of delays

‘Landman’ Season 3 is finally underway. James Jordan announced it on social media, sharing a photo of his trailer door on Instagram with the caption “Up n runnin’ and back after it!” and tagged the show’s account with a Season 3 hashtag. Jordan plays Dale Bradley, and his post marks months of speculation about when Taylor Sheridan’s hit Paramount+ oil drama will resume filming. Earlier, Billy Bob Thornton stated that filming could start in the spring, but he then predicted the end of August. Jordan later told Us Weekly at the July 29 premiere of ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ in New York that cameras would not begin rolling until September and would continue until the first quarter of 2027. This has left the show out of its usual November slot, which Seasons 1 and 2 both followed. Paramount+ has yet to formally announce a premiere date.

James Jordan and Billy Bob Thornton (Image Source: Instagram | @actorjamesjordan)

Jordan also revealed that director Stephen Kay, who helmed Season 2, is expected to return, and Sheridan is writing the season himself. ‘Landman’ Season 3 will again have 10 episodes, according to Jordan, the same as the first two. He called the upcoming episodes “crazy, wonderful, funny and wild.” Thornton returns as Tommy Norris, joined by Sam Elliott, Andy Garcia, Colm Feore and Kayla Wallace. Meanwhile, the plot picks up where Season 2 left off. Tommy was fired as president of M-Tex by Cami Miller (Demi Moore), who took up the post following her husband Monty’s passing. Rather than take another job elsewhere, Tommy reached out to cartel financier Gallino (Andy Garcia) to fund his own new company built around wells found by his son Cooper (Jacob Lofland).

The new company, CTT Oil Exploration and Cattle, has T.L. (Sam Elliott) as president and Tommy as senior vice president, with Cooper running drilling operations, turning it into a family business. But Gallino’s backing comes with a warning: if CTT fails, he will take away what Tommy loves most. Co-creator Christian Wallace has described Season 3 as a “reset” built around this new company, rather than a change in the show’s tone or genre. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Wallace said, “It’s kind of a reset [for season three]. We have these characters entering into different dynamics with one another, and now we have T.L., Tommy, and Cooper all working at the same company, but not under the auspices of this larger corporation. It’s now family-run, very small, starting from almost scratch. That’s a whole new dynamic for them. Along with these other characters from M-Tex who are taking a pretty big gamble.”

Actor James Jordan on the sets of ‘Landman’ (Image Source: Instagram | @actorjamesjordan)

‘Landman’ premiered on Paramount+ in November 2024 and quickly became one of the platform’s most-watched original shows. Season 2 soon followed in November 2025 and finished on January 18, 2026. Paramount+ then renewed the series for Season 3 in December, shortly after Season 2 premiered. Jordan is one of Sheridan’s most frequent collaborators, with past roles in ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘1883,’ ‘Special Ops: Lioness,’ and ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ and now returns to the ‘Landman’ set in Fort Worth.