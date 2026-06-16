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Is Billy Bob Thornton leaving 'Landman'? Everything we know about Tommy Norris' future amid Season 3 delay

'Landman' Season 3 faced a delay after filming was supposed to begin in May, with the latest update stating that production has been pushed to August.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris on 'Landman' season 1 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @landmanpplus)
Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris on 'Landman' season 1 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @landmanpplus)

The popularity of Taylor Sheridan's 'Landman' continues to grow, as the tightly packed oil business drama has struck a chord with audiences. The show debuted in 2024 and was an instant hit, followed by Season 2, which concluded in January this year. It is a testament to the show's strong audience reception that Paramount+ greenlit Season 3 well before the second season aired. Nevertheless, it was previously reported that Season 3 of the Billy Bob Thornton-led show would be delayed due to production issues, leading some fans to worry that Thornton's character would face a fate similar to Monty Miller's, proving that no character is truly safe on the show.

A still from 'Landman' (Paramount+)
Jon Hamm in a still from 'Landman' (Image Source: Paramount+)

By the conclusion of the Paramount+ show's first season, Miller was shockingly killed off on-screen. The fact that Hamm was arguably one of the most important stars in the cast and an A-lister didn't guarantee his survival on the show. However, Thornton's comments will give the fans a sigh of relief. In a conversation with US Weekly at the Newport Beach TV Fest, Thornton indicated that Sheridan isn't planning on writing his character out of 'Landman' any time soon. Thornton remarked, "I think Taylor (Sheridan) is going to let me hang around." 

Billy Bob Thornton and Michelle Randolph in a still from 'Landman' (Paramount)
Billy Bob Thornton and Michelle Randolph in a still from 'Landman' (Paramount)

It was previously believed that production for Season 3 would kick off sometime in April or May this year. However, during an appearance on the 'Howie Mandel Does Stuff' podcast, Thornton revealed that filming for the third installment of 'Landman' is slated to begin at the end of August. The delay was further confirmed by one of the episode directors, Stephen Kay, who revealed at this year's 'The Hollywood Reporter’s Directors In Focus' event that filming and editing for Season 3 will happen simultaneously. Regardless of when it arrives, Season 3 is expected to delve into Thornton's Tommy Norris trying to capitalize on his son Cooper's enterprise after he branched out from his previous job at the M-Tex oil company. 

A still from 'Landman' (Paramount+)
A still from 'Landman' (Image Source: Paramount+)

On the other hand, while Thornton is certain of his character's future on 'Landman' Season 3, his co-actor Ali Larter, who portrays Angela, is still unsure of the direction in which Sheridan plans to take the story next. Speaking in the same interview, Larter commented, "I really can’t even assume or try to guess what Taylor is going to imagine for Season 3. One thing I know is that, to get this far into our storylines, we all know each other. So the characters really understand what their dynamics are." All episodes of 'Landman' are exclusively available on Paramount+. 

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