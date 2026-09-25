Who is Mr Nas in ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13? What we know about FX show’s mystery character

Two actors play the same eerie character in ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13

The eagerly awaited, star-studded crossover episode of ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 premiered on FX and Hulu on September 24, 2026. The show's return marks a significant reunion, bringing back Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Jessica Lange. However, much of the discussion following the premiere centers on a mysterious new character: Mr. Nas. Introduced in the three-episode crossover event, Mr. Nas is an 87-year-old man who lives in an opulently eerie penthouse suite on the 13th floor of New York City’s Apollyon Building. The audience is introduced to him through the eyes of Ben DeSoto (Joey Pollari), a hospice worker who survives a devastating plane crash and is hired for a particularly strange caretaking job.

A still from the trailer (Image Source: YouTube | American Horror Story)

Mr. Nas is kept under lock and key by a protective, beautifully dressed Constance Langdon (Jessica Lange) and an eccentric personal medical specialist, Dr. Phibes (filmmaker John Waters). Every week, Dr. Phibes draws 13 vials of blood from Nas and carries around live snakes in his medical kit. As the early episodes reveal, Mr. Nas is clearly not an average patient. He has gray, claw-like hands, a tail, and cloven hooves. He begins vomiting black liquid just as mass deaths occur elsewhere: first during Ben’s plane crash and later when Twisty the Clown (John Carroll Lynch) goes on a killing spree. Constance dismisses the vomiting as an old ulcer. She also insists that Mr. Nas is not friendless or abandoned.

“Praise his name and what he has done for the world,” she tells Ben. By the end of Episode 3, the Apollyon building is revealed to be a portal to hell. Another Sarah Paulson character, Wilhelmina Venable, reprises her role from ‘Apocalypse’ and confirms it. A club located under the building, known as the 'Club Hell,' serves as a meeting place for the season’s returning villains, including Tate Langdon and Kai Anderson (both played by Evan Peters).

Jessica Lange in ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 (Image Source: Instagram | @ahsfx)

Meanwhile, to portray Mr. Nas, who clearly exists in two or more time periods, Ryan Murphy’s production uses two actors to bring him to life. Veteran actor Fedor Steer, known for his memorable role in ‘The Haunting of Hill House,’ portrays the frail, oxygen-dependent, and threatening old Nas. Steer enjoys spending his screen time radiating a sense of pure dread from a bed overseen by a large painting of ‘The Last Supper.’ To explore the history or alternative versions of this creature, a rising talent, Paul Anthony Kelly, joins the fray as Young Nas. Trading in his previous clean-cut, historical roles, Kelly transforms himself into a much more sinister-looking character for the season.

Paul Anthony Kelly in ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 (Image Source: Instagram | @ahsfx)

The immediate online buzz around Mr. Nas is fueled by a massive continuity bombshell dropped by Constance Langdon during the graphic sponge-bath scene in the premiere. While talking to Ben, Constance casually mentions that all of her children are “alive and thriving.” For ‘American Horror Story’ fans, this is huge because of the tragic fates of Constance’s children, which helped shape the narrative of Season 1 (‘Murder House’). With the time-traveling and timeline-shattering events involving Mallory in Season 8 (‘Apocalypse’), the entire fundamental history of the universe can now be called into question. This altered reality has fueled a leading online theory that removing the threat from the original timeline may have prompted the universe to correct itself by creating a new, more ancient supernatural antagonist.

Since the season is set in the building named 'Apollyon' (a Greek word that roughly translates to 'The Destroyer' or gatekeeper of the abyss), Mr. Nas may be the true architect of the upcoming supernatural conflict involving Cordelia Goode’s returning Coven. ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 has 13 episodes total, with new installments airing every Thursday on FX and Hulu.