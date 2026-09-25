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Will there be a ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 5? What we know after the time-jump finale

The finale jumps a year ahead, showing a changed Enterprise and raising new questions about Captain Pike’s future.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 51 MINUTES AGO
Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk stands beside Dan Jeannotte as Sam Kirk aboard the Enterprise in ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 4 (Cover Image Source: Jan Thijs/Paramount+)
Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk stands beside Dan Jeannotte as Sam Kirk aboard the Enterprise in ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 4 (Cover Image Source: Jan Thijs/Paramount+)

This story contains spoilers from 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 4

The finale of ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 4 offers a glimpse of a possible future for the Enterprise. In ‘Tomorrow’s Enterprise,’ Celia Rose Gooding’s Uhura encounters a timeline in which Paul Wesley’s James T. Kirk has taken command, and Scotty has died. Two versions of Uhura work across time to save him, leaving the future uncertain. But the glimpse of Kirk in the captain’s chair raises a larger question: how much longer does Anson Mount’s Captain Christopher Pike have aboard the ship? 

Paramount+ renewed ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ for a fifth and final season in June 2025. The new season will have six episodes, compared with 10 in Season 4. Production on Season 5 wrapped, with additional reshoots taking place in February 2026.

‘Tomorrow’s Enterprise’ briefly shows a future without Pike commanding the ship. Scotty’s apparent death is averted, so the episode is not a fixed preview of everything that follows. Kirk’s place on the bridge does point toward the prequel’s anticipated transition. Speaking to TV Insider in July 2026, co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman said, "Job No. 1 of the [show’s final] season is to get us right up to Kirk’s first day in the chair."

The finale leaves room to address crew members absent from that future. Kirk’s reaction when La’an Noonien-Singh is mentioned may suggest a painful change, but the episode does not establish that she has died. Pike is no longer commanding the Enterprise in this possible future; it does not reveal when or how he leaves. Goldsman and fellow co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers told TV Insider after the finale that they adjusted the episode once they knew there would be six more installments.

Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh and Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas crouch together on an away mission in ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 4 (Image Source: Jan Thijs/Paramount+)
Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh and Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas crouch together on an away mission in ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 4 (Image Source: Jan Thijs/Paramount+)

Mount is expected to return as Pike, alongside Rebecca Romijn’s Una Chin-Riley, Ethan Peck’s Spock, Gooding’s Uhura, and Wesley’s Kirk. Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun and Martin Quinn are also among the familiar faces expected in the final run. The finale points toward Kirk’s Enterprise, though Paramount+ has not released a full Season 5 plot description. Goldsman told TV Insider that the concluding episodes would have "no more genre swings," signaling a change from the show’s standalone adventures. 

When the renewal was announced, Goldsman, Myers, and executive producer Alex Kurtzman thanked Paramount+ for the chance to complete their five-season mission, just as they envisioned it. The shorter order gives the crew six episodes to bring Pike’s story to its conclusion and move the Enterprise closer to the era of ‘Star Trek: The Original Series.’ Exactly how the finale’s altered future fits into that handoff remains a question for Season 5. Seasons 1 through 4 are available on Paramount+.

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