‘Scrubs’ Season 2 adds ‘Sister, Sister’ star in new guest role

‘Scrubs’ Season 2 has cast a new pediatrician ahead of its September 30 premiere

Sacred Heart Hospital will welcome a new doctor in the second season of ABC’s ‘Scrubs’ revival. Tamera Mowry-Housley will guest star as Dr. Steffie, a pediatrician who encourages Tosh (Ava Bunn) to choose pediatrics as her specialty. Mowry-Housley’s appearance is set for the latter part of the Season 2 premiere, which airs on Wednesday, September 30, at 8 p.m. on ABC. Hulu and Disney+ will stream the episode the next day.

Actress Tamera Mowry-Housley appears on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Haston)

This casting comes as the revival moves into its second season, with J.D. (Zach Braff), Turk (Donald Faison), and Elliot (Sarah Chalke) returning. In this chapter, the three characters have moved up from being interns to becoming recognized doctors at Sacred Heart. They now guide the hospital’s new arrivals while navigating their own personal and professional lives. The series made a comeback this spring after a 16-year break. Original cast members, including Judy Reyes, John C. McGinley, Neil Flynn, Christa Miller, and Robert Maschio, are set to make guest appearances this season.

Meanwhile, Mowry-Housley gained fame by acting alongside her twin sister Tia Mowry in the 1990s sitcom ‘Sister, Sister.’ Later on, she took on regular roles in shows such as ‘Strong Medicine,’ ‘Roommates,’ and ‘Melissa and Joey.’ Additionally, she lent her voice to ‘Family Guy’ and ‘The Super Hero Squad Show.’ After that, she joined Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, and Jeannie Mai as a co-host on the talk show ‘The Real.’ They all received a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host. In recent years, Mowry-Housley has frequently appeared on the Hallmark Channel. She is at the forefront of their ‘Haunted Harmony Mysteries’ series.

J.D. and Turk in the trailer of 'Scrubs Revival' (Image Source: YouTube | @ABC)

Season 1 of the ‘Scrubs’ revival aired on ABC in the US from February 25, 2026, through April 15, 2026. The season pays no attention to the events of the original series’ Season 9, meaning Sacred Heart Hospital was never demolished. It follows JD, who has divorced Elliot and taken up a position as a concierge doctor. He comes back to Sacred Heart to check on a patient but is persuaded to stay by Dr. Cox (John C. McGinley) and assumes the post of Chief of Medicine. Throughout the season, JD has to learn how to lead the hospital while also mentoring a fresh crop of interns, dating after his divorce, and co-parenting his daughter with Elliot. Turk becomes the Chief of Surgery, while Carla (Judy Reyes) and the interns deal with their own challenges. In addition, Dr. Cox is diagnosed with an autoimmune condition, adding anticipation to the upcoming installment. The season was well-received, and another season was ordered by ABC in April 2026.