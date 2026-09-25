‘Shrinking’ Season 4 adds ‘Ugly Betty’ star in mysterious new role

Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, and more are set to return for ‘Shrinking’ Season 4

Judith Light is set to step into a recurring role for Season 4 of ‘Shrinking,’ as per Variety. Details about her character remain undisclosed as of this writing. She will join returning cast members, including Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley. New faces Christian Slater and Karen Gillan were previously confirmed for this season. Interestingly, Light will reunite with Urie, her former colleague from ‘Ugly Betty.’

Judith Light attends the Michael Kors Collection fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at the Museum of Modern Art on September 11, 2026, in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill)

Over decades in film, television, and theater, Light has built an impressive career with roles in ‘Who’s the Boss?,’ ‘Transparent,’ ‘Poker Face,’ ‘Other Desert Cities,’ ‘The Assembled Parties,’ and ‘One Life to Live.’ She has bagged two Tony Awards, two Daytime Emmys, and one Primetime Emmy as well. This marks her second project with Apple TV this year, since earlier reports indicated she would appear in Season 2 of ‘Presumed Innocent.’ Light is also set to feature in a new film alongside Cameron Diaz and Stephen Merchant, now in post-production.

Meanwhile, Apple TV gave the green light to another season of ‘Shrinking’ on January 27, 2026, a day before Season 3 debuted. The early renewal named all the main cast members. Season 3 ran for 11 episodes, dropping every week from January 28 until April 8, 2026. During this time, viewers enjoyed special appearances by Brett Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick, Cobie Smulders, Jeff Daniels, Michael J. Fox, Candice Bergen, Sherry Cola, and Isabella Gomez. In Season 3, Paul’s Parkinson’s disease became a prominent storyline and will probably continue to unfold as the series heads into its fourth season.

A still from ‘Shrinking’ Season 3 (Image Source: Apple TV Press)

However, Season 4 won’t just pick up where the previous one ended. According to creator Bill Lawrence, there will be a time jump along with new adventures for the characters. Speaking with Variety, Lawrence said, “I think people will feel when they come back to this show that it’s a completely different story. We feel that the characters on this show have enough stuff going on in their life that we were interested in seeing what a new story for these characters looks like.”

A still from ‘Shrinking’ Season 3 (Image Source: Apple TV Press)

So, what’s ‘Shrinking’ all about? The series centers around Jimmy, played by Segel, who is a therapist dealing with his own grief. In his struggle, he starts breaking the rules with his clients, telling them exactly what he thinks. This unorthodox method impacts both his patients and his own life in unexpected ways. Lawrence, Segel, and Goldstein created the show. Warner Bros. Television produces it for Apple TV, while Lawrence and Goldstein have overarching deals through Doozer Productions. Segel, Ford, Williams, and Urie previously earned Emmy nominations for their roles in the series. ‘Shrinking’ also snagged a nomination for Best Comedy Series at the 2025 Emmy Awards. Season 4 is currently filming, but Apple TV hasn’t announced a premiere date yet. ‘Shrinking’ Seasons 1 to 3 can be streamed on the platform.