Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ Season 3 faces another filming delay

An update by James Jordan, who stars as Dale Bradley, suggests that the Taylor Sheridan drama won't return soon

Fans of Taylor Sheridan's West Texas show have some disappointing news to process, as it appears ‘Landman’ Season 3 won't premiere this November as expected. The series is once again facing a delay. Both seasons 1 and 2 of the drama were released in November, but the third season is clearly not following the same schedule. Sam Elliott, who plays TL Norris, was the first cast member to reveal that filming would begin in April or May 2026 during an interview with ExtraTV. It was then Billy Bob Thornton who announced a change to the original schedule. During an appearance on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast, the actor, who plays Tommy Norris, revealed that production would begin “at the end of August.”

A production still from 'Landman' Season 2 (Image Source: Instagram | @landmanpplus)

Now, another cast member has confirmed that the schedule is still not on track. James Jordan, who stars as Dale Bradley, recently told Us Weekly, “We start that sometime in September and we’ll shoot that through the first quarter of next year.” Speaking about the release window, he remained cautious, saying, "Then we should have it out … I don’t know when. It’s up to the powers that be, but we’re very excited to get started on that." Filming potentially beginning in September marks a setback of about five months. The reason for the delay has not been confirmed, but it could be because several cast members are busy filming other projects. Jordan himself was occupied with ‘Lioness’, which recently returned for its third season. He is also seemingly keeping his role in ‘The Madison’ under wraps, although reports have been circulating that he is part of the series.

James Jordan in 'Landman' (Image Source: Paramount+ | Photo by Emerson Miller)

When the actors are juggling multiple dramas at the same time, a postponement becomes hard to avoid. In the same interview, Jordan reassured fans, saying, “It’s going to be fantastic. Taylor is writing as we speak. It’s going to be 10 crazy, wonderful, funny and wild episodes — just like Season 1 and Season 2 have been. Billy Bob and everybody, we’re all ready to get back to work.” He further clarified that Season 3 will be filmed in the Fort Worth area of Texas again, and the full cast is expected to return. Considering that filming has not started yet, Season 3 releasing this year seems highly unlikely. A 2027 release window appears more realistic, but again, nothing has officially been confirmed by Paramount. So, fans should wait for an official announcement before marking their calendars.