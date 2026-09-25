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Where to watch ‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’? Release date, episode schedule, and more

Shemar Moore returns as Daniel 'Hondo' Harrelson in 'S.W.A.T. Exiles,' a new Starz spinoff of the hit CBS procedural.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A still of the cast of 'S.W.A.T. Exiles' (Cover Image Source: Kit Karzen | Sony Pictures Television, Starz PR)
A still of the cast of 'S.W.A.T. Exiles' (Cover Image Source: Kit Karzen | Sony Pictures Television, Starz PR)

Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson is returning in S.W.A.T. Exiles, a new Starz series starring Shemar Moore. The spinoff introduces a new group of young officers who work under Hondo as he leads an experimental unit. The series also brings a darker tone to the franchise, introducing the possibility of a mole within Hondo's squad and a wider conspiracy at the center of the story. “It's darker, it's grittier,” Moore told People, “It looks darker, it feels darker, it's grittier — the tone — but it's still S.W.A.T.”  'S.W.A.T. Exiles' premieres on September 25 on Starz. The series follows the original 'S.W.A.T.,' which ended its eight-season run on CBS. Moore has played Hondo since the original series debuted in 2017.

Shemar Moore as Daniel Hondo Harrelson in a still from 'S.W.A.T. Exiles'
Shemar Moore as Daniel Hondo Harrelson in a still from 'S.W.A.T. Exiles' (Image Source: Kit Karzen | Sony Pictures Television, Starz PR )

The actor has discussed staying in shape to meet the physical demands of the role. Moore discussed the challenge of staying in shape at 56. “In real life, I’m 56 years old, trying to move and look like I’m 30,” he said. “I owe it to Hondo to look a certain way and move a certain way.” Moore also noted that physical fitness is an important part of portraying an officer in the series. 'S.W.A.T. Exiles' Season 1 consists of 10 episodes. Starz renewed the series for Season 2 in August 2026, more than a month before the first season premiered. Season 1 runs from September 25 through November 27, with a new episode arriving each Friday. Here's the episode-wise schedule:

Episode 1: September 25 - ‘Clean Entry’

Episode 2: October 2

Episode 3: October 9

Episode 4: October 16

Episode 5: October 23

Episode 6: October 30

Episode 7: November 6

Episode 8: November 13

Episode 9: November 20

Episode 10: November 27

The first episode is titled ‘Clean Entry.’ Starz has not announced titles for the remaining episodes. New episodes of 'S.W.A.T. Exiles' become available at 12 a.m. ET on Starz. Viewers looking to revisit the original show can stream all eight seasons of 'S.W.A.T.' on Netflix.

Ronen Rubinstein as Jude Reddick and Lucy Barrett as Sammy 'Sam' Bishop in a still from 'S.W.A.T. Exiles'
Ronen Rubinstein as Jude Reddick and Lucy Barrett as Sammy 'Sam' Bishop in a still from 'S.W.A.T. Exiles' (Image Source: Kit Karzen | Sony Pictures Television, Starz PR)

The story begins two years after Hondo's forced retirement from the LAPD. Hondo must turn the mismatched group into a functioning team while dealing with tensions inside the squad. His new assignment becomes more complicated when he begins to suspect that someone within the unit is leaking information. His suspicions lead to a conspiracy reaching into the upper levels of the LAPD and the mayor's office.

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