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Is ‘Landman’ Season 3 changing genres? Everything to know about future of Taylor Sheridan's series

Filming for Taylor Sheridan's ‘Landman’ Season 3 is set to begin in September 2026
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in ‘Landman’ (Cover Image Source: Paramount Plus)
Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in ‘Landman’ (Cover Image Source: Paramount Plus)

Taylor Sheridan created ‘Landman,’ a drama series that follows the lives and family conflicts of several characters against the backdrop of the oil industry. Over the course of its two seasons, Billy Bob Thornton’s Tommy Norris has faced off against several people in the cutthroat corporate world. Thus, hearing that Season 3 will apparently be dramatically different comes as a major shock to the audience. Rumors about a genre change stem from a report by ScreenRant that analyzed the differences between the first two seasons and the upcoming third installment. While the first two seasons followed the rivalry between the families, with Tommy Norris and his sons barely making it through the ordeal, the third season will depict the rise of an independent family enterprise run by Tommy and his son Cooper.

Taylor Sheridan attends the
Taylor Sheridan attends the '1923' Las Vegas premiere screening at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on December 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Becker)

The outlet noted that bringing the entire cast under one roof could better fit the workplace series formula, with the ‘King of the Hill’-style family sitcom potentially evolving into a ‘Bob’s Burgers’-style show about a family business. This observation was seemingly taken out of context by a few readers, leading to speculation that Taylor Sheridan was preparing to turn the show into a comedy. However, there is no indication that the show is officially undergoing a genre change. ‘Landman’ Season 3 will continue to depict the corporate and cartel wars that viewers have come to love.

A still from ‘Landman’ (Image Source: Paramount Plus)
A still from ‘Landman’ (Image Source: Paramount Plus)

‘Landman’ premiered on November 17, 2024, and ran through the winter. The second season started on November 16, 2025, and concluded on January 18, 2026, becoming Paramount+’s most-viewed series. The streaming platform renewed the series for a third season in December 2025. However, shooting for the third installment has been delayed. Sam Elliott and Billy Bob Thornton initially estimated the filming would begin in May or August 2026. James Jordan, who plays Dale Bradley, one of the main antagonists, told Us Weekly that filming is now set to commence in September 2026. If production indeed begins in September 2026 and continues through the first quarter of 2027, it will likely air somewhere in the middle or end of next year. ‘Landman’ Seasons 1 and 2 can be streamed on Paramount+.

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