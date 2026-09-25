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Zach Braff reveals disappointing update on fan-favorite character’s ‘Scrubs’ return: '...a big ask'

Zach Braff shares an update on the 'Scrubs' revival as Season 2 brings back several familiar faces from the original series.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
An image of the main cast of the 'Scrubs' reboot (Image Source: Instagram | @scrubs)
An image of the main cast of the 'Scrubs' reboot (Image Source: Instagram | @scrubs)

Fans hoping to see Dr. Kelso return to Sacred Heart may be disappointed. Ken Jenkins, who played the former Chief of Medicine throughout the original nine-season run of 'Scrubs,' was absent from the Season 2 cast announcement. The news comes after creator Bill Lawrence previously said Jenkins would return. “Dr. Kelso will be back next year,” Lawrence told Deadline in February. “It just didn’t work out this year, but it will next year.”

Zach Braff has now offered a more uncertain update on whether Jenkins will return. “The fans want this so much, and I so respect that; we do too, but I think we just also need to be respectful of his age,” Braff said during a joint interview with Sarah Chalke and Donald Faison. “I’ll keep trying, but I think, for currently where he’s at, it’s a bit of a big ask, I’ll just say that,” he added.

A still from 'Scrubs' reboot (Image Source: Instagram | @scrubs)
A still from 'Scrubs' reboot (Image Source: Instagram | @scrubs)

Jenkins is 86 and has retired from acting. His absence from the Season 2 cast announcement leaves his potential return unresolved. Braff's latest comments indicate that the production is now considering what would be practical for the veteran actor. Several original cast members will return for Season 2.

John C. McGinley is returning as Dr. Perry Cox, while Judy Reyes will reprise her role as Carla. Neil Flynn is also back as the Janitor. Krista Miller will return as Jordan, and Robert Maschio will reprise his role as The Todd. Scott Foley is joining the Season 2 cast as Sean, Elliot's former romantic interest. 

(L to R) Sarah Chalke, Zach Braff, and Donald Faison pose for a publicity photo for the television show ‘Scrubs’ (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo Courtesy of NBC)
(L to R) Sarah Chalke, Zach Braff, and Donald Faison pose for a publicity photo for the television show ‘Scrubs’ (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo Courtesy of NBC)

Dr. Cox will have a storyline involving his health. The opening episodes follow his former students as they work together to find treatment for his autoimmune disease. “We all find the story of all of his mentees rallying around to cure and treat him really interesting and something we want to continue,” Braff said. 

He also confirmed that the revival intends to keep Dr. Cox involved in the story. “We want to keep Dr. Cox, Johnny C, around, and we’ll continue to do that in different ways because the audience loves him, and we love him, and he’s such a valuable part of the show,” he said.

Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, and Zach Braff in a still from 'Scrubs' (Cover Image Source: ABC | Danny Feld)
Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, and Zach Braff in a still from 'Scrubs' (Image Source: ABC | Danny Feld)

McGinley's availability is something the production will have to navigate. He remains a series regular on Lawrence's HBO series 'Rooster,' which began production on its second season shortly after 'Scrubs' started filming Season 2 in Vancouver. “We’ll have to navigate all that,” Braff said. Donald Faison's Turk will continue dealing with the mental-health struggles introduced in the revival's first season. The pilot established his struggles with mental health, while J.D.'s return provided some temporary support.

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