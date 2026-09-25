What happened to Ben, Mr. Nas and the returning characters? ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 premiere explained

'American Horror Story' Season 13 brings back familiar characters as Ben, Mr. Nas, and Constance become tied to a new mystery involving the number 13.

'American Horror Story' Season 13 opens with a three-episode premiere that brings together characters from 'Murder House,' 'Coven', 'Freak Show,' 'Cult,' and 'Apocalypse.' Jessica Lange returns as Constance Langdon, Sarah Paulson plays Cordelia Goode and Wilhemina Venable, while Evan Peters appears as Tate Langdon and Kai Anderson. The premiere also introduces Ben DeSoto, a man whose fear of the number 13 follows him into a series of increasingly strange events.

After surviving a plane crash, Ben takes a hospice job caring for an elderly man named Mr. Nas at the Apollyon in New York City. What initially looks like a new job soon becomes part of a much larger supernatural story. Episode 1, titled '13,' introduces Ben DeSoto, played by Joey Pollari. He suffers from triskaidekaphobia, a fear of the number 13, while his girlfriend Kira has an unusual fascination with it. Mr. Nas, the 87-year-old man, occupies the entire 13th floor of the Apollyon.

A horrific screenshot taken from 'American Horror Story' Season 13 teaser (Cover Image Source: Instagram/ @ryanmurphyproductions)

Kira plans a birthday trip connected to the number, but Ben initially refuses to go. He changes his mind and rushes to catch the flight, only for the plane to crash. Kira and most of the passengers are killed, while Ben survives.

Constance Langdon works as his daytime caretaker and tells Ben that her children are all alive and doing well. That claim immediately raises questions for viewers familiar with the Langdon family's history. Ben's first night with Mr. Nas ends with the elderly man appearing beside him in bed, marking the beginning of a much stranger relationship.

Evan Peters as James March in a still from 'American Horror Story' Season 13 (Image Source: YouTube | FX Networks)

Episode 2, '1:13 a.m.,' reveals that Mr. Nas is far more unusual than Ben initially realizes. During a sponge bath, Ben notices nonhuman features on his body. He also finds strange objects around the apartment, many of which are connected to the number 13. Mr. Nas later undergoes a disturbing transformation. His body contorts, he vomits black liquid, and horns appear on his head. Ben also discovers that the previous person who worked with Constance while caring for Mr. Nas died by su*cide. The episode does not officially reveal Mr. Nas’ true identity. Instead, it establishes him as one of the season's central supernatural figures and leaves his connection to the wider events unresolved.

Twisty returns in Episode 2, bringing back one of the most recognizable characters from 'Freak Show.' He appears at a clown school run by a character played by Tig Notaro. What begins as an attempt to join the class turns violent, ending in a massacre that leaves 13 victims. The sequence gives Twisty a new place within Season 13's story without directly explaining how his return connects to the other resurrected characters. It also adds another major event tied to the season's recurring numerical motif. Constance's role becomes more complicated as the premiere progresses.

She reunites with her daughter Adelaide, who is once again alive. The two prepare for a dark holiday celebration before Tate Langdon and Kai Anderson arrive. Peters plays both characters in the new season. Their appearance establishes that Season 13 is not simply revisiting old characters. It is creating circumstances in which figures from previous seasons can interact in the same story. Constance continues orchestrating a larger plan, although the premiere does not reveal its full extent.

Fedor Steer as Mr. Nas in a still from 'American Horror Story' Season 13 (Image Source: YouTube | FX Networks)

Episode 3, 'Rauhnacht,' introduces Elizabeth Short, better known as the Black Dahlia. Mena Suvari returns to the role. Winter Anderson arrives with a mysterious masked woman who is eventually revealed to be Elizabeth Short. Constance tells her that she will become one of 13 legendary leading ladies.

The episode takes place during Rauhnacht, a period associated with a weakening boundary between the living and the dead. That supernatural setting provides the context for the appearance of several characters who should no longer be alive. Elizabeth also begins learning more about her death and resurrection, while Constance continues preparing for the next stage of her plan.

Ben unexpectedly reaches the gathering while Constance and the others are preparing for the celebration. Tate considers killing him, but Constance intervenes. Instead, she drugs Ben and tells him that he may understand his true identity once he wakes up. The moment changes Ben's role in the story. Until then, his survival and fear of 13 have been strange details surrounding his character. Constance's reaction suggests that she knows something much more significant about him. The premiere leaves the nature of that connection unanswered.

Jessica Lange as Constance Langdon in a still from 'American Horror Story' Season 13 (Image Source: YouTube | FX Networks)

Elizabeth is taken beneath the Apollyon to Club Hell, where Sarah Paulson appears as Wilhemina Venable. Venable welcomes Elizabeth to the location and describes it as a portal to hell. Elizabeth then appears to become part of a ritual. The sequence expands the scope of the season beyond the events inside Mr. Nas' apartment, showing how the story extends into the wider world. It raises questions about how Club Hell connects to Constance's plans. The premiere does not explain exactly how Club Hell, Mr. Nas, and Constance's plans fit together.

The first three episodes establish that Season 13 is building a new story from pieces of several earlier seasons. Rather than simply bringing back popular characters for brief appearances, the premiere places them in a shared supernatural setting. Ben provides the new perspective, while Constance's gathering gradually brings together figures from the show's past.

The recurring references to 13 and the boundary between Earth and the spirit world suggest that these events are connected, but the premiere deliberately withholds the explanation. That leaves several major questions open, particularly Ben's true significance, Mr. Nas' identity, and the purpose behind Constance's gathering.