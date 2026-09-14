Kelly Clarkson pulls wild move for contestant in ‘The Voice’ Season 30 promo

Kelly Clarkson tries an unusual recruiting tactic in the new ‘The Voice’ Season 30 promo clip

Season 30 of ‘The Voice’ is still a week away, and Kelly Clarkson is already playing dirty. NBC released the official Season 30 trailer for the singing competition on September 9, featuring the four-coach panel: Clarkson, Adam Levine, and first-time coaches Queen Latifah and Riley Green. It wastes no time reminding viewers that the Blind Auditions are the most chaotic part of the show’s format. Green brings his dog Carl onstage. Levine sticks his head out of a barrel of hay. Queen Latifah arrives on a motorcycle. But it’s Clarkson’s pitch to one of the contestants that is becoming the most-talked-about part of this week’s trailer.

Kelly Clarkson performs during the Citi Concert Series on the "TODAY" Show at Rockefeller Plaza on May 6, 2025, in New York City. (Image Source: Photo by Debra L Rothenberg)

After a Blind Audition, one of the artists complimented Clarkson’s hair. She does not simply say thank you. She actually goes all out. “Pick me, and I’ll give it to you,” Clarkson tells the artist, taking out one of her hair extensions on the spot to prove her point. Queen Latifah, who sits a few seats away from the other three coaches, can be seen impressed by her pickup in the trailer. At one point, host Carson Daly, who has returned for his 30th consecutive season, asks Clarkson if she has any advice for the two rookie coaches sitting beside her. She says, “No, I hope you lose.”

That’s the vibe Season 30 is setting for. It’s a milestone anniversary season for the franchise, and NBC has noted that it will feature surprise appearances from previous coaches and mentors, and callbacks to earlier seasons of the show. The stakes are also higher than ever for whoever wins. The Season 30 champion will receive a performance slot at the 2027 Governors Ball music festival in Queens, New York, executive producer Audrey Morrissey said in the NBC release.

A still from Season 30 of ‘The Voice’ (Image Source: X | @NBCTheVoice)

Clarkson’s return was one of the big pieces of news for Season 30. The singer was confirmed on May 7, just days after Levine’s return was announced in the wake of the Season 29 finale, and a week before Green and Queen Latifah were announced as the two new coaches replacing John Legend on the panel. It’s Clarkson’s 11th season on the show, dating back to her first appearance as a coach in Season 14, and she already has the most wins of any female coach in the show’s history heading into this run. ‘The Voice’ Season 30 kicks things off with a two-hour premiere on September 21 at 8 p.m. on NBC, followed by one-hour episodes throughout the rest of the week, with each installment available to stream on Peacock the next day.