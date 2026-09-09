When is ‘Disclosure Day’ coming on Peacock? Steven Spielberg's sci-fi thriller finally gets streaming date

Steven Spielberg’s alien thriller hits OTT as Emily Blunt and Josh O’Connor engage in a dangerous race to expose a decades-old secret.

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Disclosure Day’ will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock on October 9, 2026. The sci-fi thriller first reached theaters on June 12 and earned $241.3 million worldwide. The film follows Emily Blunt, who plays Margaret, the TV meteorologist, and Josh O’Connor, who plays Daniel, a cybersecurity expert and whistleblower who discovers information that could expose the organization behind the cover-up.

The pair must stay ahead of the organization while trying to understand what the evidence means. The story focuses on humanity's response to the possibility of extraterrestrial contact. It raises questions about why officials would hide such information and what could happen if the truth were to reach the public.

Josh O'Connor as Dr. Daniel Kellner in a still from 'Disclosure Day' (Image Source: Niko Tavernise | Universal Pictures)

‘Disclosure Day’ ends with Margaret and Daniel exposing decades of hidden evidence about extraterrestrial contact. Wardex tries to stop their broadcast by cutting power to the Kansas City news station, but Jane restores the system using alien technology. Margaret then broadcasts the evidence to the world, revealing Wardex’s experiments on captured aliens.

The disclosure helps halt the threat of World War III, and the final scene introduces another mystery. Former Wardex whistleblowers reveal that they have protected an alien. The creature whispers a message to Daniel, who passes it to Margaret. She faces the camera and says, “Listen,” before the film cuts to black. The movie never reveals the full message.

Emily Blunt and Josh O' Connor in a still from 'Disclosure Day' (Image Source: Universal Pictures)

The cast also consists of Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo. David Koepp wrote the screenplay from a story by Spielberg. Adam Somner and Chris Brigham serve as executive producers, with Kristie Macosko Krieger and Spielberg producing. ‘Disclosure Day’ received mostly favorable reviews after its theatrical release.

Critics praised Spielberg’s approach to the science-fiction story and the performances of its two leads. Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment produced the sci-fi thriller with Spielberg directing. The movie's $241.3 million global box office run made it one of the summer's major theatrical releases. Its Peacock debut now marks the next stage of its release.

Josh O'Connor as Dr. Daniel Kellner in a still from 'Disclosure Day' — (Image Source: Niko Tavernise | Universal Pictures)

Emily Blunt arrived at the film after ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘The Fall Guy,’ and ‘The Smashing Machine.’ She will next appear in ‘A Quiet Place Part III,’ ‘Walk the Blue Fields,’ and an untitled Martin Scorsese crime drama set in Hawaii. Josh O’Connor built his profile with ‘God’s Own Country’ and ‘The Crown’ before appearing in ‘Emma,’ ‘La Chimera,’ and ‘Challengers.’

His recent credits include ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery,’ ‘The Mastermind,’ ‘The History of Sound,’ and ‘Rebuilding.’ His upcoming work includes Joel Coen’s ‘Jack of Spades’ and Alice Rohrwacher’s ‘Three Incestuous Sisters.’