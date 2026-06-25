MEAWW Entertainment Logo

'The Voice' reveals Season 30 premiere date and first week schedule as Adam Levine returns with two new faces

Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine return to coach the contestants, alongside two new coaches, as some new changes are brought for 'The Voice' Season 30.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 6 MINUTES AGO
A still from 'The Voice' (Image Source: Instagram | @nbcthevoice)
A still from 'The Voice' (Image Source: Instagram | @nbcthevoice)

It won't be long before the landmark 30th Season of 'The Voice' premieres on NBC! On Wednesday, the network unveiled its fall schedule, and apart from revealing its fall lineup, the announcement also revealed the premiere date of the upcoming 'The Voice' Season 30. Earlier this year, in May, all four judges for Season 30 were officially confirmed by the network, and it is expected that the upcoming installment of the highly popular singing-competition-based reality show will feature a few changes to its format, alongside the addition of two new coaches to the panel. Keep reading to learn more about the next season. 

'The Voice' Season 30 premieres on Monday, September 21, and will air new episodes three times during the premiere week. The upcoming season will air the premiere episode from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET, followed by the second episode on Tuesday, September 22, from 8 p.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET. The show will maintain a similar one-hour slot on Wednesday, September 23. Once the premiere week of 'The Voice' Season 30 is over, the show will switch to airing two-hour episodes on Mondays from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET throughout September and October. With the arrival of November, the show will revert to a one-hour slot, commencing on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET. Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine will return as coaches, alongside newcomers Riley Green and Queen Latifah. Incidentally, Latifah is the last coach whose addition to the lineup was confirmed by NBC on May 12. 

On the other hand, Green had shared the news of his addition to the show's coaching panel at a concert on May 9, and eventually posted on his Instagram page, "I guess y’all can start calling me coach… see ya this fall. @nbcthevoice #thevoice." Meanwhile, following the conclusion of Season 29 of the NBC show, Levine told PEOPLE magazine that he would be back for the next season. Levine commented, "I’m having so much fun doing it. Since I came back a few seasons ago, it’s just been a blast, and I’m super happy to keep it going as long as they’ll have me." Finally, Clarkson's return for the milestone 30th Season was announced by the official Instagram page of 'The Voice' on May 7, and the caption read, "Please give a warm welcome back to Coach Kelly Clarkson! The Voice returns this fall." 

A still from 'The Voice' (Image Source: Instagram | @nbcthevoice)
A still from 'The Voice' (Image Source: Instagram | @nbcthevoice)

One can expect the next season to reprise the Blind Auditions, which have become an integral part of the show. Given the format of the past seasons, it can be further expected that the Battle Rounds will follow the Blinds. A major change in Season 29 was the elimination of the Live Shows, meaning fans couldn't vote for their favorite artists from home.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

West Wilson finally breaks silence on ‘Summer House’ future amid exit rumors: 'I wanted to...'
REALITY TV

West Wilson finally breaks silence on ‘Summer House’ future amid exit rumors: 'I wanted to...'

West Wilson joined ‘Summer House’ during Season 8, which premiered in 2024 on Bravo
8 hours ago
What time does 'The Bear' Season 5 come out? Release date, streaming details and more
REALITY TV

What time does 'The Bear' Season 5 come out? Release date, streaming details and more

The Hulu show’s final season is all set to premiere with fan-favorite characters returning for the last time
11 hours ago
‘Love Island USA’ contestant edited out of show after using racial slur in resurfaced video
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

‘Love Island USA’ contestant edited out of show after using racial slur in resurfaced video

After Vasana Montgomery, another participant, was removed from the dating show following the racial slur video resurfacing.
12 hours ago
Bravo's 'Ladies of London' reboot on 'pause' after just one season but another show could replace it
REALITY TV

Bravo's 'Ladies of London' reboot on 'pause' after just one season but another show could replace it

‘Ladies of London: The New Reign’ premiered in March and included several personalities from London's social scene
13 hours ago
ABC may air Taylor Frankie Paul’s controversial ‘Bachelorette’ Season 22 sooner than fans think
THE BACHELORETTE (2003)

ABC may air Taylor Frankie Paul’s controversial ‘Bachelorette’ Season 22 sooner than fans think

Amid courtroom drama and mutual restraining orders, Taylor Frankie Paul’s ‘Bachelorette’ might actually be finally making it to the screens.
15 hours ago
Has ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ been renewed for Season 2? What we know so far about Hulu's hit reality show
REALITY TV

Has ‘Million Dollar Nannies’ been renewed for Season 2? What we know so far about Hulu's hit reality show

Leah Barrs shares her take on 'Million Dollar Nannies' Season 2, and where she wants it to take place, however, some key details remain missing.
1 day ago
Who is Patrox? 'AGT' 21 judges left confused before German dancer reveals his secret trick
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Who is Patrox? 'AGT' 21 judges left confused before German dancer reveals his secret trick

Patrox took the stage to perform on The Chainsmokers' song 'Don't Let Me Down,' and he wowed judges with his unique take.
1 day ago
‘DWTS’ judge Derek Hough teases ‘really good casting’ for Season 35 as anticipation builds
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘DWTS’ judge Derek Hough teases ‘really good casting’ for Season 35 as anticipation builds

With four confirmed celebrity contestants for the competition, Derek Hough shared his excitement for the upcoming ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35.
1 day ago
Who are Bird and Byron? ‘AGT’ musicians deliver the ‘most perfect audition’ of this season
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Who are Bird and Byron? ‘AGT’ musicians deliver the ‘most perfect audition’ of this season

The musical duo impressed judges with their original song 'I'll Always Be There.'
1 day ago
Who is Mr. Hammerhand? 67-year-old ‘AGT’ Season 21 hopeful sets Guinness World Record during his performance
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Who is Mr. Hammerhand? 67-year-old ‘AGT’ Season 21 hopeful sets Guinness World Record during his performance

Mr. Hammerhand is a Guinness World Record holder, and on the show, he surpassed the expectations of judges and the audience with his brilliant act.
1 day ago