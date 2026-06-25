'The Voice' reveals Season 30 premiere date and first week schedule as Adam Levine returns with two new faces

Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine return to coach the contestants, alongside two new coaches, as some new changes are brought for 'The Voice' Season 30.

It won't be long before the landmark 30th Season of 'The Voice' premieres on NBC! On Wednesday, the network unveiled its fall schedule, and apart from revealing its fall lineup, the announcement also revealed the premiere date of the upcoming 'The Voice' Season 30. Earlier this year, in May, all four judges for Season 30 were officially confirmed by the network, and it is expected that the upcoming installment of the highly popular singing-competition-based reality show will feature a few changes to its format, alongside the addition of two new coaches to the panel. Keep reading to learn more about the next season.

'The Voice' Season 30 premieres on Monday, September 21, and will air new episodes three times during the premiere week. The upcoming season will air the premiere episode from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET, followed by the second episode on Tuesday, September 22, from 8 p.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET. The show will maintain a similar one-hour slot on Wednesday, September 23. Once the premiere week of 'The Voice' Season 30 is over, the show will switch to airing two-hour episodes on Mondays from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET throughout September and October. With the arrival of November, the show will revert to a one-hour slot, commencing on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET. Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine will return as coaches, alongside newcomers Riley Green and Queen Latifah. Incidentally, Latifah is the last coach whose addition to the lineup was confirmed by NBC on May 12.

On the other hand, Green had shared the news of his addition to the show's coaching panel at a concert on May 9, and eventually posted on his Instagram page, "I guess y’all can start calling me coach… see ya this fall. @nbcthevoice #thevoice." Meanwhile, following the conclusion of Season 29 of the NBC show, Levine told PEOPLE magazine that he would be back for the next season. Levine commented, "I’m having so much fun doing it. Since I came back a few seasons ago, it’s just been a blast, and I’m super happy to keep it going as long as they’ll have me." Finally, Clarkson's return for the milestone 30th Season was announced by the official Instagram page of 'The Voice' on May 7, and the caption read, "Please give a warm welcome back to Coach Kelly Clarkson! The Voice returns this fall."

A still from 'The Voice' (Image Source: Instagram | @nbcthevoice)

One can expect the next season to reprise the Blind Auditions, which have become an integral part of the show. Given the format of the past seasons, it can be further expected that the Battle Rounds will follow the Blinds. A major change in Season 29 was the elimination of the Live Shows, meaning fans couldn't vote for their favorite artists from home.