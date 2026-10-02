Who won ‘Big Brother’ 28? Here’s who took home the $750,000 prize

Drew, Taylor, and Rick went head-to-head in the finale of the fan-favorite CBS reality show

With the latest ‘Big Brother’ 28 finale episode, the fan-favorite CBS reality show has officially come to an end, revealing its winner and the much-awaited America’s Favorite Houseguest. It was previously revealed that Drew, Taylor, and Rick were the final three of Season 28. After that, Taylor won the final HOH in Part 1, and Rick won the final HOH in Part 2. That left viewers waiting for Part 3, which would determine the final winner. After 87 days and 17 houseguests, host Julie Chen Moonves revealed the highly anticipated results.

A still from ‘Big Brother’ 28 finale featuring Drew (Image Source: CBS | Photo by: Matthew Taplinger)

The finale revealed that Rick won Part 3 of the final HOH, giving him the power to choose which of his fellow finalists, Drew or Taylor, he wanted to take to the Final 2. Despite Drew being his close ally, Rick chose Taylor, believing he would have a better chance of securing the jury votes needed to win against her. Soon, Drew left the BB 28 house as Rick and Taylor became the Final 2. The duo was then given a chance to tell the jury why they deserved to win the competition.

A still from the finale (Image Source: CBS)

​The show host was also present as the jury members questioned the two finalists before casting their votes to determine the winner. With a 6-1 vote, Rick Devens was announced as the ‘Big Brother’ 28 winner. Jury members, including Lala, Angela, Barrett, Melody, Yash, Dee, and Drew, voted during the finale. Lala was the only one who voted in Taylor’s favor, while the remaining six votes went to Rick. He took home the $750,000 grand prize.

​Taylor became the runner-up and also won $75,000. Notably, apart from winning the show, Rick was also voted America’s Favorite Houseguest, earning an additional $50,000. The winner was also awarded $10,000 from the Pharaoh's Curse. As the season ended, Rick screamed, “CBS is the king of reality TV.” Notably, the host also revealed that the show had been renewed for two more years.

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