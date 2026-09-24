Ryan Murphy has an update for ‘Glee’ reboot after months of revival rumors

There is finally a real script for the long rumored ‘Glee’ revival

Ryan Murphy has confirmed that a potential ‘Glee’ reboot has a completed script. While talking to Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, he said he and fellow creators Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan wrote the script. The three of them originally co-created ‘Glee’ and wrote its first two seasons when it debuted in 2009. “Well, funny you ask, cause I just finished the script an hour ago,” said Murphy during the interview. Murphy said he has been in touch with roughly 10 of the original cast members about the project, and their reaction to the idea was positive, though they had questions. Not a single one of the cast has yet to see the finished script, not even the ones Murphy has talked to.

A still from ‘Glee’ Season 1 (Image Source: Prime Video)

“I vowed to myself that I wanted to write a couple of them to see what people think, particularly the cast, ’cause we were very close when we were making it,” said Murphy. The news comes months after months of speculation about a potential revival. Murphy first addressed the idea publicly over the summer, telling PEOPLE that ‘Glee’ had found a new audience via streaming services. The creator said that young people discovering the series renewed his interest.

The news also comes a week after Lea Michele, who starred as Rachel Berry for all six seasons of the show’s run, said she’d be open to returning. Speaking with E! News, Michele said she loves the show and would “follow Ryan wherever he goes.” ‘Glee’ premiered on Fox in September 2009, and ran for six seasons before ending in 2015. In its run, the series won six Emmy Awards and four Golden Globe Awards, along with a Screen Actors Guild Award for its ensemble cast in 2009. The show launched the careers of Michele, Matthew Morrison, Chris Colfer, Amber Riley, Naya Rivera, Dianna Agron, Heather Morris, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Darren Criss, and Harry Shum Jr., as well as the late Cory Monteith and Mark Salling. Jane Lynch, who portrayed Sue Sylvester, won both an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her role on the series.

A still from ‘Glee’ Season 2 (Image Source: Prime Video)

More importantly, no network or streaming platform has attached itself to the project so far. Murphy has not yet confirmed the series has been ordered, either. As of now, the only completed part of the reboot is the script, with the reactions of the cast still to come once they have had time to read it.