Mariska Hargitay confirms fan-favorite character’s return to ‘Law & Order: SVU’

Season 28 of ‘Law & Order: SVU’, starring Mariska Hargitay, will return on October 8 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC

'Law & Order: SVU' is set to welcome back the fan-favorite character of Det. Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni). According to Give Me My Remote, Meloni will reprise the role in the procedural's 600th episode. He last appeared in the Season 27 premiere titled 'In the Wind.' Elliot was attending Capt. Donald Cragen's wake and met up with his former partner, Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) outside. During a brief scene, the duo set social media ablaze with their chemistry. Fans went crazy when Elliot confessed that he loved Olivia. It will be interesting to see the will-they-won't-they couple pick up after this confession in the upcoming season's sixth episode.

A still of Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) in 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Season 5. (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Virginia Sherwood)

Hargitay also confirmed the appearance with two photos on her social media. In the first photo, she is pointing at Meloni's bald head with the caption, "Who dat?" In the next photo, the duo poses happily for the camera, with the caption, "Happy 600..." The announcement comes five months after the cancellation of 'Law & Order: Organized Crime,' which starred Meloni's character. "SVU" showrunner Michele Fazekas has been keen to bring Elliot to the show for more stories. However, the actor's busy schedule made it difficult, and the showrunner did not want an appearance just for the sake of it.

A still of Elliot and Olivia in 'SVU' — (Image Source: NBC | Virginia Sherwood)

"When I was on the show, it was Benson and Stabler... I want to use him as much as he can, but also, I don't want to stunt it, or do it for no reason. It has to mean something," said Fazekas, who served as a writer for Seasons 3 through 7, to TV Line. Despite his spin-off's cancellation, Meloni remains booked and busy with the football drama 'The Land.' Fans began speculating about a return when the same outlet asked about the actor's appearance in Season 28 some time after the previous interview. "I'm not going to say anything about that right now," Fazekas shared.

Still of Bensler in 'Law & Order: SVU' (Image Source: NBC Insider | Virginia Sherwood)

The secrecy made fans wonder whether something is in the works. Their speculations have now been confirmed. No plot details have been revealed, but since it is a landmark episode, the team may have planned something big. Hargitay recently attended the HBO Max Emmy Nominee Celebration and shared a few words about the upcoming milestone. "Can you believe it?" Hargitay asked the crowd, according to Gold Derby. "And not one single musical episode yet!" Considering the procedural's enduring popularity, there is plenty of time for that. 'Law & Order: SVU' returns with Season 28 on October 8 on NBC.