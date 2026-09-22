‘The Lords’ Day’ adds ‘The Gentlemen’ star to Damson Idris-led cast

Chanel Cresswell joins Damson Idris and Timothy Spall in Netflix’s political thriller 'The Lords’ Day,' based on Michael Dobbs’ novel.

Chanel Cresswell has joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming political thriller ‘The Lords’ Day.’ The BAFTA-winning actor joins a cast led by Damson Idris. Cresswell is best known for playing Tammy, Freddy’s wife, in Netflix’s ‘The Gentlemen.’ She won a BAFTA for her performance in ‘This Is England ’90’ and appeared in all three miniseries. Cresswell also appeared in the earlier miniseries ‘This Is England ’86’ and ‘This Is England ’88.’

Her other credits include ‘Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama’, where she played Coleen Rooney, the BBC crime drama ‘Sherwood,’ and ‘Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards.’ The series comes from Bad Wolf, the production company behind ‘Doctor Who,’ and is based on Michael Dobbs’ political thriller.

A still of Chanel Cresswell (L), Kaya Scodelario (M) and Daniel Ings (R) (Image Source: Instagram | @sofi.adams.photo)

The story takes place during the State Opening of Parliament. British secret service agent Harry Jones finds himself inside the Houses of Parliament amid a lockdown, leaving him and others trapped inside the iconic building.

Idris plays Harry, a highly trained intelligence officer who must rely on his skills. With the threat still unclear, he has to protect those around him while determining who can be trusted. The crisis puts loyalties under pressure. As the siege escalates, loyalties are tested and selfless sacrifices are made.

The series comes from writer and executive producer Michael Dobbs, whose political thriller novels include ‘House of Cards.’ The adaptation combines the political setting of his work with the tension of a contained survival story. Idris is well known for his performance as Franklin Saint in the FX drama ‘Snowfall.’ His other credits include ‘F1,’ ‘Outside the Wire,’ and ‘Black Mirror.’ The supporting cast includes Harry Lawtey, known for ‘Industry,’ Arsema Thomas from ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,’ ‘Alma’s Not Normal’ star Sophie Willan; ‘Gentleman Jack’ actor Gemma Whelan; and veteran performer Timothy Spall.

Damson Idris in a still from 'Fault Lines' (Image Source: Ray Mickshaw | FX Networks)

The six-episode series has Sam Vincent and Jonathan Brackley as lead writers and executive producers. Ben Chanan is directing and also executive producing. Production has included filming around the Palace of Westminster and the River Thames. Netflix has not revealed Cresswell’s character or announced a release date for ‘The Lords’ Day.’